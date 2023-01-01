Prosecutors: Barnett lawyers are looking for excuses to delay trial

Attorneys for a Gravette man charged in the U.S. Capitol riot are using a new charge of "civil disorder" as their latest excuse to try to delay his inevitable trial, prosecutors wrote in a federal court filing Saturday.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett faces eight charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C. Barnett, 62, gained worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

A superseding indictment filed Dec. 21 in federal court in the District of Columbia added the eighth charge: "civil disorder" under 18 U.S.C. § 231(a)(3).

The new indictment indicated that Barnett impeded or otherwise interfered with a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

In a motion Friday for continuance or dismissal, Barnett's attorneys said they don't know what that charge concerns.

But another filing Friday by federal prosecutors mentioned that Barnett "antagonized" police officers in the Capitol Rotunda and "reached for and displayed" a stun gun "which had its sharp, electrified prongs exposed."

Barnett faces enhanced charges for entering the Capitol "with a deadly or dangerous weapon" -- a ZAP Hike 'n Strike Hiking Staff that Barnett purchased at Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot. Prosecutors say the stun gun was advertised as being capable of delivering a 950,000-volt shock.

Barnett's attorneys argue that the superseding indictment came too late, only days before Jan. 9, when Barnett's trial is scheduled to begin in federal court in the District of Columbia. They say they need more time to prepare a defense against the civil disorder charge. They want the trial to be postponed by at least two months or for the superseding indictment to be dismissed for "vindictive prosecution."

Prosecutors say the new charge doesn't impact the scope of the defendant's behavior that will be on trial.

"There are no surprises here," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alison B. Prout, Michael M. Gordon and Nathaniel K. Whitesel wrote in Saturday's filing. "The defendant has known the full scope of his own conduct on January 6, 2021, since January 6, 2021. ... This is not a case where the government has superseded the indictment to add a charge related to entirely new or different conduct, or similar conduct on another date. Thus the defendant's trial preparations to date should have prepared him for the full scope of conduct that will be litigated at his trial."

The prosecutors say Barnett's defense team doesn't have a supportable theory of vindictive prosecution.

In a footnote to Saturday's filing, the prosecutors wrote, "As this Court knows, civil disorder has a statutory maximum term of imprisonment of five years, whereas the defendant's exposure, without substantial sentencing guidelines analysis, is higher (20 years) with respect to the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. It would stand to reason that the addition of a lesser charge could hardly suffice as 'vindictiveness,' particularly when it appropriately captures what the defendant did."

In another footnote, the prosecutors indicated that they don't want the civil disorder charge to delay Barnett's trial: "To the extent the Court can discern any genuine material prejudice to the defendant resulting from the superseding indictment. The government would prefer, based on the defendant's proffer of readiness ... that the parties proceed to trial on all of the other charges, and sever the civil disorder charge to be dealt with after trial. This would entirely address the defendant's alleged concerns over his surprise by this additional charge. Nonetheless, for the reasons described above, the government submits that such severance is unnecessary and unwarranted."

Barnett's attorneys have consistently sought delays and have missed deadlines, according to the prosecutors.

"The procedural history is rife with the defendant's repeated missed deadlines and last-minute requests for extensions and continuances," they wrote in Saturday's filing. "Because the defendant fails to identify any particularized prejudice he would suffer from proceeding to trial on the current charges, his motion should be denied in its entirety."

Barnett has a four-member defense team, according to the prosecutors. Friday's motion was signed by Carolyn A. Stewart, a relatively new addition to Barnett's defense team, and Joseph D. McBride, who has represented him since April 2021.

In their motion Friday for continuance or dismissal, Stewart and McBride noted that a section of the superseding indictment was "materially edited," changing it from the original indictment. That section, which refers to a charge under 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2), was changed to specify that the congressional proceeding Barnett attempted to obstruct, influence or impede was "Congress' certification of the Electoral College vote as set out in the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States."

The Capitol riot was an attempt by at least some people in the crowd to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and stop Congress from counting the electoral votes for Joe Biden's win over then-President Donald Trump.

Barnett's attorneys argue that the change in the wording of the superseding indictment regarding 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2) also warrants a continuance of the trial.

"This makes no sense," the prosecutors wrote in their filing Saturday. "If anything, this change only narrows the charge, as it specifies exactly what official proceeding the defendant is charged with obstructing."

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper hadn't ruled on Barnett's motion as of early Saturday evening.

Barnett is one of two Arkansans who face felony charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot. The other is Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway, who is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was face-down on the steps of the Capitol. A plea hearing is scheduled for Stager on Feb. 16.

Three Arkansans were charged with misdemeanor counts regarding the Capitol breach. Robert Thomas Snow, 79, of Heber Springs and Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Snow was sentenced to one year of probation and 60 hours of community service. Mott's sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, of Hindsville was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with the same four counts that Snow and Mott initially faced. His initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday via video teleconference.