Real estate transactions

by Angelyn Dupwe | Today at 1:46 a.m.

Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Dec. 5-9.

Colonel Bowman, LLC, to Crain Properties, LLC, L1R, I-430 Colonel Glenn Commercial, $3,782,930.

Asa L. Morton; The Asa L. Morton Revocable Trust; Richard T. Plant to Little Rock Kanis Road Real Estate, Inc., Tract 4, Hopson-Sach Suburban Tracts Plot No. 1, $2,700,000.

Michelle Leann Stearns; Fred Lindman Stearns to Frazier Allen Edwards; Deborah Johnson Edwards; The Edwards Family Trust, 78 Sologne Circle, Little Rock. L20 B93, Chenal Valley, $1,300,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to Darryl Lorenzo Webb, Sr.; Kim Webb, 116 Hallen Lane, Little Rock. L65 B96, Chenal Valley, $1,285,000.

Sylwester Pupkowski; Irena M. Pupkowski to Gregory Eugene Barnes; Jennifer Blair Barnes, 2819 N. Pierce St., Little Rock. L3R B15, Park View Replat, $1,245,000.

Benjamin Bienvenu; Jennifer Bienvenu to Virginia Chase Crocker; Charles Hawkins Crocker, Jr., 6115 Greenwood Road, Cammack Village. L6, Palisades Estates-Cammack Village, $1,230,000.

Rock Solid Restoration And Construction, LLC, to KCLA Holdings North Little Rock, LLC, 8504 MacArthur Drive, North Little Rock. L4R, Sutton, $1,200,000.

Richard Jackson; Katrina Jackson to Chandler Rackley; Kelli Rackley, 21 Somersett Drive, Roland. L12, Somersett Estates, $1,155,001.

Randy James Construction Co., Inc., to Danny Ray Crabtree, Jr.; Tara K. Crabtree, 124 Hallen Lane, Little Rock. L62 B96, Chenal Valley, $950,000.

Hartness Construction Co., Inc., to Michael W. Lyles; Ashley M. Moore, 2308 N. Arthur St., Little Rock. L8 B6, Altheimer, $849,000.

Christopher Vinson; Janell Vinson to Richard Hutson, L7 B101, Chenal Valley, $814,000.

Central Properties, Inc., to Medical Investments, LLC, 200 River Market Ave., Unit 600, Little Rock. Units 601 & 602, Arkansas Capital Commerce Center HPR, $770,000.

Terraforma, LLC, to City Of North Little Rock, Ls3-9 B45, Ls1 & 12 B46 & L7 B44, North Argenta, $757,500.

David E. Connor, Jr.; Celeste M. Connor to Brian Hughes; Julia Suzanne Hughes, 5500 Tulley Cove, Little Rock. L1, Terra Bella, $730,000.

Edward C. McCarley; Carolyn McCarley to Kristin C. Henke; James D. Henke, L13 B34, Pleasant Valley, $692,400.

KellCo Custom Homes, Inc., to Janet Overton; Benjamin Eric Overton, Sr., 2108 Little Ridge Court, Sherwood. L1 B16, Stonehill Phase VII, $679,900.

Chang You, Inc., to Hollyland Group Properties, LLC, 221 W. 2nd St., Unit 111, Little Rock. Unit 111, Pyramid Place HPR, $675,000.

Danny R. Crabtree; Tara K. Crabtree; Crabtree Family Revocable Living Trust to David Knox Alexander; David Knox Alexander Revocable Trust; Carla Yvonne Greenway; Carla Yvonne Greenway Revocable Trust Agreement, L21 B105, Chenal Valley-Mirabel Court, $660,000.

Richard P. Gray; Joanne Donker to Gregory A. Biggs, Jr.; Amber R. Biggs, 15191 Clinton Road, North Little Rock. Pt SE SW & Pt SW SE 18-3N-12W, $630,000.

Magnola Gamble Ark., LLC, to Low Key, LLC, 100 Gamble Road, Little Rock. Tract 15, Hillvale, 610,000.

Hines Homes, LLC, to Allan Crump; Sue Crump; Allan And Sue Crump Revocable Trust L25, Stonebrook Phase I, $599,835.

Brent Staley; Natalie Staley; The Brent And Natalie Staley Trust to Paul Miller; Shemsa Morkoch, 18 Glenleigh Drive, Little Rock. L27, Robinwood Valley Phase I, $595,000.

Rodolfo Garza to TFI, LLC, Ls8-11 B6, Crestview, $570,000.

Sabrina Petralia; Paul Meriza to Camilla E. Ballard; William P. Ballard, L1725, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase XXIV-A, $515,000.

Anthony Bridges; Kimberly Bridges to William L. Stokes; Maggie A. Stokes, L41 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $510,000.

Skeeter Hole, LLC, to Amber Properties, LLC, 6300 Ark. 161, North Little Rock. Pt NW NW 15-2N-11W, $495,000.

Jacob E. Hall to Morgan Merriman Knight; Richard Fox Knight, 505 Sienna Lake Drive, Little Rock. L11 B6, Sienna Lake, $480,000.

Shawn O'Dell Construction, Inc., to Kenneth Rene Chinchilla; Perla Chinchilla, 3040 Hickory Ridge Drive, Sherwood. L28 B3, Millers Cove, $479,000.

Shane Loftis to John Charles Sykes, Jr.; Caroline Powell Sykes, 2001 S. Arch St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B9, Fulton, $469,900.

Gregory A. Biggs, Jr., to Brian J. Carroll; Alison Michelle Jones, 4918 Sarna Drive, North Little Rock. Pt E/2 NE 14-3N-13W, $456,000.

Fang Lu to Thanh Kim Pha, 49 Commentry Drive, Little Rock. L10 B81, Chenal Valley, $449,900.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to Chad Williamson; Catherine Williamson, 43 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L24 B2, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $441,840.

Christopher D. Hale to Christopher Kelly, 4 Bonnard Cove, Maumelle. L1238, The Quarters- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD, Phase 20, $436,500.

CitiBank, NA to Mark H. Richardson; Jillian K. Richardson, 51 Talais Drive, Little Rock. L4 B39, Chenal Valley, $435,000 .

Phillip R. Renfro; Brittney Renfro to Michael W. Traylor; Melinda A. Traylor, 9208 Bridge Creek Road, Sherwood. L26, Bridge Creek Farms, $435,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Jeremy Yeatts; Pauline Godoy, 217 Copper Way, Little Rock. L5 B5, Copper Run Phase IIIA, $432,601.

Benjamin D. Faires; Whitney Faires to Timothy D. Dockery; Andrea S. Dockery, 16 Hannah Lane, Little Rock. L47, Madison Valley, $425,000.

Maneetha Kodali; Krishna Siva Sai Kakkera to Yiyang Wang; Gary Zhou, 103 Wellington Plantation Lane, Little Rock. L3 B18, The Villages Of Wellington, $421,600.

Dewayne A. Hill; Jennifer E. Hill to John David Bridgforth; Morgan Jane Bridgforth, 4 Keeneland Drive, Little Rock. L130, The Ranch, $421,500.

Kanis Pride, LLC, to Amit Budhwani, Pt SE NW 6-1N-13W, $420,000.

Kristy Ngo; Thuy Nguyen; Thinh Ngo to Thuy Nguyen; Chuan Nguyen, 3 Bentwood Lane, Little Rock. L28 B7, Wildwood Place, $415,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to AVHS AR I, LLC, Legal Description Omitted, $401,010.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to Donnie M. Mathis; Colby B. Vonkanel, 61 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L17 B2, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $386,630.

Joseph Lazenby; Buneva Wood (dec'd) to Kent Wood, 13700 Pleasant Forest Drive, Little Rock. L151, Longlea Phase VIII-G, $385,000.

Anthony K. Curtis; Estate Of Lessie Curtis (dec'd) to Sean Snider; Danella Snider, 3505 Reynard Road, Little Rock. Pt W/2 SW 15-1N-14W, $380,000.

Gregory Adams to Mitchell Green; Kristin Green, 133 Majestic Circle, Maumelle. L35 B2, Majestic Pointe, $375,000.

Blair Hanna Stewart to Tristan Jenkins; Andrew Hopkins, 34 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock. L27 B1, Wildwood Place, $375,000.

K. And D. Huchingson Limited Partnership, LLLP, to Jill Annette Brannon, 3800 Gooch Drive, Little Rock. L1, Cantrell Village, $375,000.

Massey Homes, Inc., to Rafael Gonzalez; Jacinta Calderon, L1, Oak Shadow, $359,500.

David Manning to Van Nam Nguyen; Kim Anh Phan, 13 Michelle Court, Maumelle. L1168, Sologne-The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD, Phase XVII, $350,000.

Wayne M. Cunningham; Michelle R. Cunningham to Benjamin Dale Faires; Whitney Faires, 20904 Ark. 300, Roland. Pt NW NW 10-3N-14W, $350,000.

Joe Lee McKinstry; Thelma H. McKinstry; Joe And Thelma McKinstry Family Revocable Trust to Frederick Lewis; Catherine Lewis, 4 Spy Glass Lane, Little Rock. L18, Carmel Valley Phase I, $349,000.

Jeffrey Decook; Melissa S. Decook to Anthony C. Berry; Julie N. Berry, 105 Ducane Way, Maumelle. L1016, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $342,000.

Amber R. Pondwa to Brian Griess; Rachel Griess, 11863 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L29 B5, Walton Heights, $340,000.

Space Saver Mini Storage, LLC, to Robert Nash, 10001 Ark. 161 South/612 Brewer St., Jacksonville. Pt Section 1-2N-11W, $340,000.

Jane M. Evans to Michael Andrew Rogers; Rebecca Robin Rogers, 12115 Brodie Creek Trail, Little Rock. L83, Brodie Creek Community, $324,500.

Kenneth Alan Baker to Brandon Geoffrey Millis; Jessica L. Watt, 1 Nimrod Cove, Maumelle. L1, Edgewater Phase I, $312,666.

WMCC Properties, LLC, to Deborah J. Black, L34B, Mountain Terrace Estate Townhomes Phase II, $306,443.

Paul Keith Cook; Marcia Cook to Zachary T. Franks; Christyl Elaine Morris, 8718 Bunch Road, Mabelvale. Pt NE NW 14-1S-113W, $302,000.

Andrea S. Dockery; Timothy D. Dockery to Jacob T. Carter, 4408 Deer Park Drive, Little Rock. L4, Deer Park, $300,000.

Syndi L. Skaggs to Jonathon Bradley Tanner; Pamela Janette Tanner; Carl Glen Tanner, Jr.; Michael R. Brown; Kayla Nicole Brown, 502 Ragher Road, Cabot. Pt E/2 NW SE & Pt SW NE 7-4N-10W, $300,000.

McKenzie Lea Hart; Leslie Lamb to Sharon Smyth, 6312 C St., Little Rock. L15 B20, Pfeifer, $298,000.

Patricia Ellen Papan; Charles L. Papan, Jr. (dec'd) to Charles E. Williams; Eugenia Williams, L33, Masters Place, $295,000.

Adam Gober; Ashley Gober to Dillon M. Dyson; Natalie C. Dyson, 12704 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock. L2 B10, Cherry Creek, $290,800.

M & L Properties Of Conway, LLC, to Karen Benson, L8 B4, Maumelle Club Manor, $283,995.

Al-Joy Properties, LLC II, to Doris Freshour, 2015 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock. L138, Sturbridge Phase III, $282,000.

D & H Leasing, LLC, to Raul Moreno, Jr.; Maria Solorzano, 4305 Deer Park Drive, Little Rock. Tract 15, Hillvale, $280,000.

Patsy S. Bennewise to Isaac Van Otterloo, 8205 Windsor Valley Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B7, Windsor Valley, $269,900.

Alberto J. Rodriguez-Morales; Saony F. Olivo Gomez to Christian Gamble; Breanna Gamble, 1729 Pilot Court, Jacksonville. L1, Base Meadows Phase 1A, $257,000.

Janet Jacobs Huebsch; James Christopher Heubsch to Ivan Andres Antochiw Alonzo, 2318 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock. L235, Colony West 3rd, $255,000.

Spencer W. Schweinfurth; Heather N. Schweinfurth to Mark Anthony Tranburg; Monique Tranburg, 7109 Sequoyah Lane, North Little Rock. L3 B46, Indian Hills, $255,000.

Natural Steps Investments, LLC, to Opal Investments, LLC, 16 Tortoise Park Cove, Little Rock. L62, Turtle Creek, $254,900.

SM Miller Properties Corp., to Kendria Camp, 120 Ricky Raccoon Drive, Jacksonville. L134, Northlake Phase II, $254,000.

Sidney Vincent; Lauren Vincent to Gerald Wayne Curtis; Barbara Ann Curtis, 4005 N. Hills Blvd, North Little Rock. L35 B48, Lakewood, $252,500.

Thaer Mousa; Monica Parkins to Elizabeth Rhoden, 11600 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L1 B6, Walton Heights, $251,000.

Paul Koros; Betty J. Koros to 4200 A Street, LLC, Lot B, Reagan Replat-Midland Hills, $250,000.

Kesser International, Inc., to Iverson Jackson, 1603 S. Arch St., Little Rock. Ls1-2 B205, Original City Of Little Rock, $250,000.

William Donald Perrymore to Andrew Jensen; Emily M. Jensen, Ls13-14 B19, Lincoln Park, $249,000.

Edward Stafford; Sue Stafford to Rebecca Brooks; Katherine Turnage, 4348 Spring Glen Drive, Sherwood. L2, Spring Glen, $245,000.

Rachel Golden; Harry Golden to Cheryl Y. Otwell, 11917 St. Charles Blvd., Little Rock. L102, Turtle Creek, $245,000.

David Austin Rodgers to Emma McCarley; Jkohn McCarley, 111 Shadow Oaks Drive, Sherwood. L8 B1, Shadow Oaks, $243,000.

Sharron Guiro to Britt Tucker Stroth, 307 W. Seventh St., North Little Rock. L3 B10, Clendennin, $243,000.

Rock City Houses, LLC, to Annita Burnett, 25 Knights Bridge Road, Sherwood. L157, Silver Creek Phase V, $240,000.

Leslie Bryant to Scot LeBus Hartsfield; Kristen Jones Hartsfield, 4905 Candlewick Lane, North Little Rock. L30 B24, Lakewood, $239,900.

Christopher Vullmahn; Stephanie L. Vullmahn to Addison Sabahat Davari, 3044 Woodruff Creek Drive, Sherwood. L113 B1, Woodruff Creek, $235,900.

Mary Elizabeth Thorpe; The Thorpe Family Trust to Lukang Ziao; Deborah Hwang, 3700 Cantrell Road, Unit 410, Little Rock. Unit 410, Riviera HPR, $235,000.

Triple E Realty, LLC, to Clifton Carl Martin, 5509 McMurtrey Drive, North Little Rock. Pt N/2 NE 18-2N-12W, $233,000.

John Teitsort; Lrena Cardenas to Maithao Thi Tran; Phuong Vinh Do, L29 B23, Indian Hills, $230,000.

Michael V. Beheshti; Karen Beheshti; Pinnacle View Holdings, LLC, to Kyle Smith; Erin Smith, 2221 Maple Ridge Road, Little Rock. L154, Sandpiper Phase II, $230,000.

John Mills; Courtney D. Mills to Katherine White, 305 Merganzer Drive, Jacksonville. L298, Northlake Phase IV-A, $225,000.

Noah Palicia; Lesly Palicia to Rupert Lirag; Jessica Lirag, 2224 Airborn Cove, Jacksonville. L280, Base Meadows Phase IV, $224,000.

Linda Edwards; Horace J. Fikes, Jr.; Norma J. Keeling (dec'd) to George Toombs; Jeanie G. Toombs, L10A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $222,300.

Graywalt Properties, LLC, to Shorty Biggs Properties, LLC, 10128 Roland Road, Cabot. Pt S/2 NE SW 20-4N-10W, $220,000.

James C. Peckham; Dena M. Peckham; The Peckham Joint Revocable Trust to BDJ Maumelle Properties, LLC, L43, Riverland, $214,000.

Carlos L. Turner; Monique Wilborn to Timothy D. Shelton; Lydia Shelton, 31 Cardinal Lane, Sherwood. L5, Cardinal Lane, $210,000.

Nikolay Simeonov Stefanov; Scott Darnell to John Altenbaumer, 13311 Teton Drive, Little Rock. L35, Point West 5th, $200,000.

Sharon Claxton Webbe; Estate Of Amy Francis Claxton (dec'd) to Tanner Ward; Jenny Higgs, 1202 Biscayne Drive, Little Rock. L149, Leawood Heights 2nd, $197,000.

Richard M. Stanton, Jr.; Linda A. Stanton to Charlotte O'Conner Lilly, 5 Del Tara Drive, Jacksonville. L3, Tara Mount, $190,000.

Edwin L. Valencia to DeAndre Ellis, 624 Alta Lane, Jacksonville. L34, Westwood Phase II, $189,900.

Laura Walker; Estate Of Beverly Joel Lambert, IV (dec'd) to Jeremy A. Self; Charlotte Ludea Self, 9 Connell Drive, Little Rock. L13 B3, Breckenridge 1st, $185,000.

Sergio Convers; Andrea McNeely to Derrick LeAndre Copeland; Angela R. Scott, 717 E. Martin St., Jacksonville. L483, Stonewall Phase IV-A, $183,000.

Lori Henrichs; Estate Of Terri L. Kimbrough (dec'd) to Ashley N. Long, 132 Whitewood Drive, Sherwood. L17 B3, Autumnbrook Annex, $181,589.

REI Nation, LLC, to Corey Lynne Andrade, 7912 Depriest Road, Mabelvale. L7, Kelli Manor, $180,000.

Invest America, LLC, to Casey McIntire; Tamberly McIntire, L22, Creekdale, $179,900.

Katherine White to Andrew G. Taylor, 6319 Blackhawk Drive, North Little Rock. L10 B3, Indian Hills, $161,500.

James Matthew Key to Itayi Pondwa, 6907 Briarwood Drive, Little Rock. L169, Briarwood, $160,000.

Sandra A. Parks to Betty D, Seals, L4 B1, Oakview Annex No. 1, $160,000.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to Anthony Alvarez; Maria G. Alvarez, 4318 W. 17th St., Little Rock. L8 B15, Sidney J. Johnson, $158,600.

Thomas F. Baldwin to Selinda I. Turner; Timothy S. Turner, 7311 W. Markham St., Little Rock. Pt SW NW 1-1N-13W, $156,000.

HIEM Legacy Corp., to Samuel D. Ringgold, L54, Northlake Phase I, $152,000.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Grovesun, LLC, 14 Marble Court, Little Rock. L176, Pleasant View Section A Phase IV, $151,000.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Bridget Patten, 3 Carriage Cove, Little Rock. L39. Colony West 1st, $150,000.

