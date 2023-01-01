Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
FESTIVE SEASON

Santa’s helpers

Arkansas Philippine Association lauds donation drive winners by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:08 a.m.
Rudy and Emma Manuel, Richelle Felicitas, Charles Sandor, and Melinda and Richard Felicitas at the Arkansas Philippine Association Christmas Party, which took place Dec. 17, 2022, in the gymnasium of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


All was merry and bright at the Arkansas Philippine Association's Christmas party held Dec. 17 in the gym of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church and bearing an "ugly sweater" theme.

Joann "JoJo" Sims was mistress of ceremonies for an event that included a message from association chairman Cris B. Balleza Jr., a buffet-style dinner set up by volunteers; music by Cecil Sambalilo; a performance by the association dance group, La Bicicleta; and a raffle.

A donation drive, with winners being those with the most donations collected for medical missions in the Philippines, were Daniel Flores, named APA Little Prince, and Samantha Isbell, named APA Little Princess. The winners and their runners-up raised nearly $850.

"Santa Claus" distributed gifts to the children, who also played games with cash prizes. The event also included a membership drive.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams


Print Headline: Santa’s helpers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT