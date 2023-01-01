Santa’s helpers





All was merry and bright at the Arkansas Philippine Association's Christmas party held Dec. 17 in the gym of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church and bearing an "ugly sweater" theme.

Joann "JoJo" Sims was mistress of ceremonies for an event that included a message from association chairman Cris B. Balleza Jr., a buffet-style dinner set up by volunteers; music by Cecil Sambalilo; a performance by the association dance group, La Bicicleta; and a raffle.

A donation drive, with winners being those with the most donations collected for medical missions in the Philippines, were Daniel Flores, named APA Little Prince, and Samantha Isbell, named APA Little Princess. The winners and their runners-up raised nearly $850.

"Santa Claus" distributed gifts to the children, who also played games with cash prizes. The event also included a membership drive.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



