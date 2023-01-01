School news: The Citadel, UCA, Phi Kappa Phi and more

UCA

The University of Central Arkansas President's Leadership Fellows serve as student representatives of the President's Office while sharing their personal collegiate experience at various institutional events, on and off campus. Students are selected based on an application and interview. The group was created in 2014. These are the 2022-23 students from this area:

Terry Uhm of Fort Smith; Ransom Van Asche of Siloam Springs; Shreya Gopal of Van Buren; Lexie Mosby of Fort Smith; Autumn Kennedy of Springdale; Adeline Newhart of Charleston; Bailey Doss of Berryville; Cade Richesin of Van Buren; Kaya-Ann Mason of Siloam Springs; and Annabelle Van Asche of Siloam Spring.

Founded in 1907, the University of Central Arkansas is a premier student-focused public university located in Conway. UCA has more than 160 academic programs.

Biola University

Rebekah Keeney was named to the spring 2022 Biola University's Dean's List for academic excellence.

Keeney, from Rogers, a nursing major, was one of approximately 1,600 students who were named to the Dean's List in spring 2022. Biola students are placed on the Dean's List to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in La Mirada, Calif.

Phi Kappa Phi

Bella Scutti of Pea Ridge, a student at the University of Mississippi, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Scutti is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

Lasell University

Madison Pillstrom, a Lasell University student from Fort Smith, earned a Certified Guest Services Professional (CGSP) certification and designation from the American Hotel & Lodging Educational Institute.

The CGSP designation is recognized worldwide as the highest acknowledgement of award-winning guest service for employees in the lodging industry.

Pillstrom earned the certification in a Hospitality Management course at Lasell, located in Newton, Mass.

The Citadel

Jonathan Petrovich of Centerton is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester at The Citadel.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel's Dean's List.

Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement.

Also named to the Dean's List and awarded a medal to wear for the semester were Brayden Shirley of Siloam Springs and Hayden Shoemake of Centerton.

The Citadel, located in Charleston, S.C., offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.

