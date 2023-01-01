She speaks for the trees: Retiree kept Bryant green





Joyce Sheffield Boswell has retired from the Bryant Parks Committee, but her volunteer service on behalf of the city predates her committee service and she isn't ready to stop just yet.

"I moved to Bryant when I was 5 years old," says Boswell, who turned 89 in December. "I've been here 84 years, and I've watched it grow from not even 100 people -- that was in 1938. Reynolds Road was gravel, and we had beautiful, tree-lined roads."

Boswell was recognized in November for her service to the city of Bryant and its parks.

"My husband and I helped get our parks system," says Boswell, whose husband, Ted, died in March 2021. "That's one of the most important things in a city. We got our first park back in 1940, I think."

It was Ashley Park, named for former Mayor Conway Ashley, who donated the land it occupies.

"Then we have the Wilbur D. Mills Park," says Boswell, who wanted a special sign for that park. "I have been on the parks committee for probably 20 years. I wanted two columns; they gave me one of stone and with stones across the bottom."

Boswell has preserved trees throughout the city.

"I'm known as the tree hugger," she says. "I just think it's terrible in our own city to cut 100-year-old oaks to build an office or something. It just hurts me. It hurts my heart."

She once asked construction workers widening Reynolds Road to hold off on felling a dogwood.

"I got my guys to get it, and we put it on the vacant lot we have next to the law office," she says. "And I saved one when they built the overpass. When you come into Bryant, you make a loop around to hit Reynolds Road. There's one big tree left in that area. I told them not to cut it, and they didn't."

Boswell and her husband met when she was in first grade and he was in second. That was around the time she arrived in town. She was born in Smithville, Miss., and lived briefly in a small community near Star City.

"My dad moved for work," she says. "When you came through the Depression, you went wherever you could to get work. I can just barely remember, but my older sister told me that we lived in a tent on this mountain out of Russellville for a while when my dad got work at a sawmill. I was very young and it wasn't for long."

For a while, her father weighed cotton for a farmer, who later became her brother-in-law.

Boswell was 9 when her mother died. She was cared for by her older sister until she married.

"I'm the baby," says Boswell, who grew up with three brothers and two sisters.

In Bryant, her father was a carpenter for Ted's father, who built houses.

In high school, Ted Boswell was part of a group that approached the superintendent about starting a football program.

"That was in 1949, and they're known as the '49ers, that first team," she says. "There were five cheerleaders, and I was one of the five."

The Boswells donated land for the original Saline County Library branch in town, and they donated land again for a new, expanded library. She served on the library board. In 1998 she received the Bessie Moore Trustee Award from the Arkansas Library Association for her significant contribution to the development of a local library.

According to a news release announcing Boswell's being honored for lifelong service, Bryant Mayor Allen Scott intends to petition the Bryant City Council to name the tennis courts at Mills Park the "Joyce Boswell Courts at Mills Park."

Boswell advocated for the renovation of the Mills Park tennis courts. She played tennis for several years, quitting to care for her first grandchild years ago. Now she has seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Boswell's son Britt Boswell is a psychotherapist in Little Rock; son Kyle Boswell owns Boswell Mourot Fine Art in SoMa. Her daughter, Blair Tompkins, lives in Lexington, Ky.

Growing up in Bryant, Boswell and her friends spent hours sitting on a viaduct. When that viaduct was being replaced, she asked if she could have it. The foreman said she could if she had a way to remove it from the site.

Her oldest brother, a heavy equipment operator, made several trips to the site so the construction crew could lower sections of the old bridge into his dumptruck and trailer. He hauled the parts back to Boswell's property and placed them so they flank the lane near the entrance to the Boswells' property.

That bridge held precious memories for her.

"I didn't want it destroyed. That was the center of Bryant. That's where everybody met -- everybody would meet up there to visit. That was just what kids did back then," she says. "We had one grocery store, which had the only telephone, and if anybody needed you they would call Roland Grocery and they would come and get you. You'd sit up there on that bridge -- there was nothing else to do in Bryant."

Joyce Sheffield Boswell (far right) and her friends (left to right) Laverne Richardson Baker, Nancy Bowie Elrod and Helen Watts Farchman spent hours sitting on an old viaduct in Bryant, talking and passing the time. When it was replaced, Boswell had parts of it relocated to her property. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







