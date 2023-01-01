ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Soprano solos in ‘Sorrowful Songs’





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: 'Sorrowful Songs'

Soprano Miriam Khalil joins the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas and Music Director Paul Haas to perform the Symphony No. 3, op.36, "Symphony of Sorrowful Songs," by Henryk Gorecki, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Baum Walker Hall at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. The program also includes Leonard Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms" with the SoNA Singers and William Grant Still's "Mother and Child." Tickets are $36-$60, with discounts for students (photo ID required), free for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult ticket. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit sonamusic.org.

ART: Small Works on Paper

Forty artworks by 27 Arkansas artists comprise the Arkansas Arts Council's 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition, debuting Wednesday at the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. The exhibition showcases artwork no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches by members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery designed to promote and market Arkansas art.

The exhibition will be up through Jan. 30 at the El Dorado arts center, which will host a reception and artist talk, 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 21. Admission to the exhibition and reception are free, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The exhibition will tour to nine venues statewide; find the list at arkansasarts.org. For more information, call (501) 324-9767 or email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov.

Juror Margaret LeJeune, associate professor of photography at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., chose the 40 pieces from 275 works submitted, and assigned purchase awards for five pieces that become part of the permanent Small Works on Paper collection.

This year's artists: Tony Baker, Gary Cawood, Diane Harper, Leigh Jacobs, Jennifer O'Brien, Dominique Simmons and Adrienne Thompson, all of Little Rock; Judith Beale of Jacksonville; Marcus Vasquez of North Little Rock; Dustyn Bork of Batesville; Maria Botti Villegas of El Dorado; Barbara Cade and Gary Simmons of Hot Springs; Terra Fondriest of St. Joe; Neal Harrington and David Rackley of Russellville; Carol Hart, Sabine Schmidt and Suzannah Schreckhise of Fayetteville; Ekaterina Kouznetsova and Jan Waldon of Bentonville; Rhaelene Lowther and Anna Zusman of Magnolia; Mandy Mooneyham of Paragould; Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff; Tom Richard of Monticello; and Trevor Segraves of Siloam Springs.

COMEDY: Comedy workshop

Comedian Ben Jones offers a workshop titled "Fundamentals of Stand-Up Comedy with Ben Jones," 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The class, designed for beginners and those brushing up on their skills, will include a focus on comedy history, devices, writing structure and performance techniques. Participants must be at least 16. Cost is $25, $15 for center members. Register at asc701.org/adult-classes or call (870) 536-3375. For more information, email rbynum@asc701.org.



