UAM debate team finishes

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Debate Team finished its fall semester competitions at Louisiana State University Shreveport "Red River Classic" tournament.

Last fall, the team also competed in tournaments hosted by Union University and Louisiana Tech University, according to a news release.

Tori Hamilton, a senior from Krum, Texas, majoring in communication, advanced to the semifinals in the Novice Division at the Union University tournament and tied for third place.

The team will next compete at the Arkansas state championships at the Southern Forensics Championship hosted by the University of Arkansas Fayetteville, on Jan. 27-29.

"I'm very proud of what our team has accomplished this semester," head coach Jim Evans, an instructor of speech at UAM, said. "We are in a rebuilding year after covid, and most of our team members are novices who speak well and practice hard."

This semester marked the team's return to in-person tournaments after the covid-19 pandemic prematurely ended the 2019-2020 season. With the exception of the 2022 national tournament, almost all tournaments the team attended in the past two years were virtual.

"It's great to have the team be back to traveling across the country again," said Adam Key, assistant professor of communication at UAM. "UAM has always had students who could compete with the best debaters in the country, and I'm happy that we're back to showcasing that in person."

The UAM Debate Team has won more than two dozen national championships and thousands of individual and team awards since its founding by R. David Ray.

All UAM students are eligible to join the UAM Debate Team. Details: Jim Evans at evans@uamont.edu.