Vehicle crashes claim two lives in state





Two people were killed in separate motor vehicle crashes Saturday morning in Jefferson and Ouachita counties, according to reports by the Arkansas State Police.

In Jefferson County, Dawson Lawler, 22, of Lumberton, Miss., died after a wreck that occurred around 8:47 a.m. near Altheimer, according to a report.

Lawler was headed south on Arkansas 88, north of Rob Roy Road, when the 2021 Ford he was driving crossed the center line and collided with a northbound vehicle, the report says.

Lawler's vehicle left the road to the west and turned over on its passenger side in an open field, the report says.

Lawler was transported to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, the report says.

The driver of the other vehicle and her passenger, a child, were injured in the crash, the report says.

It says the weather was foggy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

In rural Ouachita County, Charles William Beard Jr., 52, of Camden died after he lost control of a 2021 Chevrolet while attempting to negotiate a curve on U.S. 79 near East Camden around 9:45 a.m., according to a report.

Beard was headed north when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a driveway culvert, the report says.

It says the weather was clear and the roads were dry.



