OPINION | A WORD: A weekly puzzle to greet the New Year

Let's play a quick game of Obfuscation. Your goal is to guess the common word described by all the definitions.

Mine is to make you doubt.

Today's word has three letters. It can be an adverb or an adjective. This word has been in use in English since before the 12th century.

? ... ? ... ?

The word means:

◼️ Having been in a relationship only a short time.

◼️ Having been in a certain condition only a short time.

◼️ Being a replacement.

◼️ Unfamiliar.

◼️ A river that flows in North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

◼️ Of dissimilar origin and usually of superior quality.

◼️ Different from something of the same category that existed before.

◼️ Being the resumption or repetition of an act or thing.

◼️ Having recently come into existence.

The Dec. 26 word was picnic. I'll print today's answer Jan. 9, but feel free to email if you'd like to know today.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com