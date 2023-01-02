Amid speakership questions, Arkansas’ congressional delegates prepare for House change to GOP leadership

WASHINGTON -- When Republicans take control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, it will mark a shift to the right for the chamber after four years of Democratic control.

The change, however, isn't a sign that the majority will start the new Congress all on the same foot.

Much of the uncertainty regarding the Republican takeover has involved the fate of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speaker. A conservative minority has voiced opposition to the Californian, jeopardizing his chances of reaching the necessary 218-vote threshold.

"Can he get there? Well, we don't know, and we won't know until Jan. 3," Rep. Steve Womack, a Republican from Rogers, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in early December. "And if he can't get there, then what then happens?"

The party switch also follows a disappointing midterm election for Republicans. A "red wave" failed to materialize, giving Republicans only a slim majority in the House. In the Senate, Democrats increased their control with John Fetterman's victory in Pennsylvania and Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's defense of his incumbency.

"I think the debate will be vigorous, and we will try to push President [Joe] Biden to a more centrist direction for the country," said Rep. French Hill of Little Rock.

Arkansas' four Republican congressmen -- Hill, Womack, Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, and Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs -- spoke to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette in the final days of the 117th Congress about the next two years. All four have served during periods of Republican and Democrat control. Crawford and Womack joined the House in 2011, and Hill and Westerman entered the chamber in 2013.

"I've spent four years in the majority and four years now in the minority, and I like the majority more," Hill said.

McCarthy won a closed-door election in November to become the Republicans' choice for succeeding current Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. The 188-31 vote was not enough to quell Republican opposition, with five lawmakers stating they will not support McCarthy in the chamber-wide speaker contest.

"That's an overwhelming mandate, in my opinion," Crawford said regarding the conference election. "The fact that we're still having this conversation is sort of indicative of where some people are, but it's like having the primary and then not accepting the results and running another candidate on the independent ticket."

All four Arkansas delegates are committed to McCarthy. Westerman, the chairman-elect of the House Natural Resources Committee, joined other incoming chairmen on a letter endorsing McCarthy as the next speaker.

"We urge our colleagues -- let us not squander this majority before we even take back the gavels," the 14 representatives said. "Time is of the essence, and the American people want us to get to work now. Majorities are earned, never given -- and the American people will remember how we choose to begin ours."

The lingering speaker debate is having an impact on the incoming Congress. Westerman said selecting a speaker-elect is an important step as lawmakers organize committees, and leaving the position open leaves questions about memberships.

"We would be a lot further along if we weren't having to focus on getting the votes and getting the speaker seated," he said.

The House could eventually pick McCarthy after multiple ballots, a scenario that has not happened since the 1923 speaker race.

"It is a byproduct of having a very thin majority where the speaker-elect can only afford to lose four people," Womack said. "If he loses five, then he doesn't have the votes. If those five dig in and they're not willing to change, then the path for that particular person becomes problematic."

"So many of these issues are pretty personal and pretty emotional issues that create, in some cases, winners and losers," he continued. "If you're the speaker-elect and you're short of the required votes to win it outright on Jan. 3, the last thing you want to do is create any losers in your caucus because that can come back and haunt you."

Womack has cited the debacle as one reason for supporting the $1.7 trillion spending measure closing out the current Congress. A majority of Republicans pushed a continuing resolution to allow the incoming House to have input on Congress' spending priorities.

"If you want to move the more conservative agenda forward and provide leadership on a conservative agenda, we don't need to be distracted by a debate about who the next speaker should be," Hill said. "We should press forward with the one who is the consensus choice of the conference, and we need to get on with that."

Hill emphasized the importance of getting a speaker as lawmakers work to unify behind an agenda. The new Congress' work will run alongside the 2024 presidential campaign, with former President Donald Trump launching his third campaign for office shortly after the midterm elections.

"You have a few months, as I say, to put your best foot forward and make a good first impression on the direction that you would take -- even if you're not successful in changing some particular major policy -- so that goes into the presidential election debate," he said. "One year from now, that's all people will be focused in on."

There are some known things about the new Congress. Westerman, Congress' lone licensed forester, has been preparing to become chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee since the midterm elections. The committee oversees issues on conservation, national parks, energy development and Indigenous communities.

"Energy's at the top of the list," Westerman said regarding his pending tenure. "We're seeing increased energy prices that affects everything from food to transportation to home heating, and we've got an abundance of energy here in the U.S. We just have to be able to develop it."

Westerman has served as the committee's top Republican in the 117th Congress under Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva's chairmanship. Toward the end of the recent Congress, Grijalva was among the Democrats opposing West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin's proposal on energy permitting. The Senate rejected inserting the measure in the annual defense legislation, but Manchin -- chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee -- has vowed to continue pushing the plan.

"I think there is openness on both sides to work on some bipartisan permitting reforms," Westerman said. "I think there will be some efforts on both sides of the aisle to do permitting reforms that still protect our resources and our environment, but actually allow things to get built."

Lawmakers will also work on passing a new farm bill. Congressional committees spent part of the current Congress reviewing the existing law covering federal nutrition programs and initiatives on farming, conservation and agriculture research. Legislators last approved a farm bill in September 2018.

Arkansas' lawmakers will have a significant role in drafting the next measure. Sen. John Boozman, R-Rogers, will continue serving as the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Crawford has served on the House Agriculture Committee.

Crawford said the next bill needs to address the pressures of rising costs. He noted programs covering commodity price drops have not been updated since 2012.

"Everything that it takes to make a crop has increased, and yet, we're not seeing that commensurate increase," he said.

A common theme with the delegation's priorities involves oversight of the Biden administration. McCarthy has promised to "leave no stone unturned in order to deliver the accountability the American people deserve," citing security concerns at the southern border, spending in Biden's first two years in office and agency authority as some of the items worth reviewing.

"While it's true that we probably can't advance the kinds of things that we would like to do from a policy perspective, what we can do is really exercise a high degree of oversight and make sure the things that are supposed to be done in a certain way are actually done in a certain way," Crawford said.

The focus on reviewing administrative authority follows the U.S. Supreme Court's decision limiting the EPA's ability to regulate air emissions. Westerman has sent letters to administration officials regarding environmental agencies' rulemaking abilities, in which he has directly cited the West Virginia v. EPA decision as the motivation behind his inquiries.

"We've sent 240-something letters, I believe, so there is a whole list of things that we have questions about, and we're going to have to prioritize those issues and start requesting hearings with the administration," Westerman said. "Our oversight subcommittee will be very active in this Congress."

Womack, who is in line to become chairman of the House Appropriations Committee's financial services subcommittee, said the regulatory overwatch will be a broad approach.

"We know that these agencies can get really overly aggressive on the regulatory front, and we want to make sure we channel that energy to the right thing," he said. "I'm not an anti-regulatory person, but I think it's got to be smart regulation, and I don't think it ought to be driven by the politics of the day."

Yet Womack also mentioned the makeup of the new Congress -- including the slim majorities in both chambers -- will force cooperation and collaboration.

"That tells me we're going to have to find some agreement with our friends on the left," he said. "I think America told both parties, work closer to the middle on a lot of these issues."

Hill recognizes the coming dynamics, but he stressed the importance of decision-making to "put the ball back toward the center."

"When you don't have the presidency and you don't have the Senate, persuasion and offering up good bills and passing them is the way to go," he said. "That is the way you tackle policy, bring out debate, and show the American people if I were doing good things, then here's what it looks like."