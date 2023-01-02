Sections
Apparent tornado touches down in Jessieville, damaging school and homes

by The Sentinel-Record (Hot Springs, Ark.) | Today at 4:56 p.m. | Updated January 2, 2023 at 4:54 p.m.
Damage to the Jessieville School District Administration Building and a vehicle from an apparent tornado are shown Monday afternoon. - Photo by James Leigh of The Sentinel-Record


An apparent tornado touched down in the Jessieville area Monday afternoon, damaging homes and the Jessieville School District campus, but the superintendent said all students were safe.

School was in session on Monday following the winter break when the storm hit. School officials were in the process of sending students home Monday afternoon.

"We had no students injured. We're still assessing damage, "Jessieville Superintendent Melissa Speers said.

"To my knowledge, there are no major injuries so far but they're still checking," Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said, saying the damage was done by a tornado. Most of the damage occurred in the 8000 block of Highway 7 north.

McCormick said roads that were blocked in the area "should be open fairly soon. It's mostly trees down. Some on top of houses."

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/3NQYQlK7NTA  

