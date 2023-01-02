Apparent tornado touches down in Jessieville, damaging school and homes





An apparent tornado touched down in the Jessieville area Monday afternoon, damaging homes and the Jessieville School District campus, but the superintendent said all students were safe.

School was in session on Monday following the winter break when the storm hit. School officials were in the process of sending students home Monday afternoon.

"We had no students injured. We're still assessing damage, "Jessieville Superintendent Melissa Speers said.

"To my knowledge, there are no major injuries so far but they're still checking," Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said, saying the damage was done by a tornado. Most of the damage occurred in the 8000 block of Highway 7 north.

McCormick said roads that were blocked in the area "should be open fairly soon. It's mostly trees down. Some on top of houses."

Video not playing? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/3NQYQlK7NTA