Arkansas recovers with rout on road

For the first time since 2003, a University of Arkansas women's basketball team left Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., victorious.

No. 24 Arkansas (14-3, 1-1 SEC) led by as many as 27 points and ended a three-game losing skid with a decisive 71-50 victory Sunday at Kentucky (8-6, 0-2). The win snapped an 11-game losing streak for the Razorbacks when facing the Wildcats on the road.

"It's not the easiest environment," said Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors. "There's a reason that we hadn't won here in 20 years. ... It's a tough shooting environment. So getting easy half-court layups, Erynn [Barnum] being able to find her way to the basket some, and a few stick backs, those are massive on the road."

Neighbors' team forced 23 turnovers, giving Kentucky a taste of its own medicine. The Wildcats entered the game forcing the most turnovers (22.85 per game) in the SEC, a mark which ranked 11th in Division I.

Arkansas outscored Kentucky 33-10 in points off turnovers. The convincing win came three days after suffering a 24-point loss to LSU.

"We got our butts kicked on Thursday -- it seems like forever ago -- by LSU," Neighbors said. "I was really interested to see how we would travel. In this league, if you let your loss on Thursday affect you on Sunday, you're in trouble. I didn't think we did that."

Barnum had one of her most balanced performances as a Razorback, scoring 17 points while hauling in 8 rebounds, dishing out 7 assists and blocking 3 shots. Saylor Poffenbarger, who is from Middletown, Md., and had a large contingent of family members in attendance, also scored 17 points to share game-high scoring honors with Barnum.

"We've been talking to her about finding some shots that she doesn't have to create for herself," Neighbors said of Poffenbarger, "Let her cuts create the shots, let her positioning create the shots."

Five of Poffenbarger's eight baskets came off assists from Barnum and Maryam Dauda. The seven assists were a career high for Barnum, and Neighbors credited his forwards for finding Poffenbarger slashing to the goal.

"Maryam and Erin are both unbelievable passers," he said. "I mean, Erin had seven assists today. I think what it says about Saylor is that she's versatile. We already know that we don't have to have her to score for us to be a good team, but when she does start scoring, I think that gives you an extra pep to your step."

The Wildcats were hampered without leading scorer Robyn Benton, who missed her first game of the season due to a hand injury.

Kentucky took an early 8-6 lead, but it was the last advantage it would hold. Poffenbarger scored seven points in the first quarter, and the Razorbacks didn't allow any points over the period's final 5 minutes, 33 seconds to claim a 16-8 lead. Rylee Langerman came off the bench and provided a spark with a steal, three rebounds and knocked down Arkansas' first three-pointer of the game.

"When she made that first one, I was really happy for her," Neighbors said. "She's a kid that you know, anybody that watches us, knows the value is not on the stat sheet, it's in the lineup efficiencies. She, and I thought Jersey's [Wolfenbarger] defense early on when she came in, we didn't lose anything when we went to the bench."

Arkansas went on a 16-0 run spanning into the second quarter, capped with three consecutive layups by Barnum. Kentucky stopped the bleeding and went on a 7-2 run in the quarter's final two minutes but trailed 34-19 at halftime.

The Razorbacks got hot from behind the arc in the third quarter, and senior Makayla Daniels went 3 of 4 on three-pointers to blow the game open. Her third three put Arkansas ahead 52-25 -- the largest lead of the game -- and forced a Wildcats timeout.

Neighbors' team finished the job in the fourth quarter, going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Arkansas finished 81.8% on free throws, bouncing back from a 41.7% performance against LSU. The Razorbacks led for all but 3 minutes, 51 seconds and held Kentucky to 26.2% shooting from the field.

Arkansas returns to Walton Arena on Thursday to face Florida (12-3, 1-1) at 7 p.m.