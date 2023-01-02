Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Dec. 15-28.
Dec. 15
Jacob Raymond Atchley, 23, Alexander, and Julie Blair Griffin, 21, Siloam Springs
George Allen Blalock Jr., 53, and Leah Marie McLaughlin, 47, both of Baxter Springs, Kan.
Fredy Alexander Cho-Ich, 21, and Sarahy Collado Raposo, 20, both of Rogers
Kevin David Dunham, 29, and Jenna Nicole Geresi, 28, both of Bentonville
Varun Surendra Gondegaonkar, 31, and Jacob Dale Martin, 33, both of Bentonville
Seth Jordan Harrington, 26, and Chassica Marie Smith, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Aaron Matthew Mann, 50, and Stacy Marie Mattingly, 46, both of Rogers
Dec. 16
Brady Dakota Belcher, 29, and Zorana Marie Tracy, 27, both of Siloam Springs
John Chen, 26, and Maggie Elizabeth DeYoung, 26, both of Centerton
Samuel James Deck, 24, and Averee Claire Gumm, 23, both of Springdale
William Nicklaus Dorothy, 43, and Hillary Danielle Hoyt, 40, both of Rogers
Michael Christopher Gomez, 34, and Destiny Dawn Sanchez, 28, both of Bella Vista
Nathan Paul Hopping, 34, Garfield, and LaShey Almager, 35, Rogers
Jerry Elton Morton Jr., 58, and Kristi Lynn Kroona Tostenrud, 62, both of Bella Vista
Jaime Navichoc Escobar, 32, and Katherine Michelle Ayala, 42, both of Centerton
Daniel Brian Pearce, 54, and Tara Jo Ryan, 43, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Erin Lyman Pierson, 45, and Paula Kay Morris, 51, both of Pea Ridge
Dec. 19
Eduardo Cuevas, 44, and Monica Alejandra Gomez Sepulveda, 39, both of Bentonville
Jesse Drake Ford, 20, and Hannah Kay Alison Fisk, 20, both of Fayetteville
Jason Douglas Hines, 43, and Jennifer Lynn Alpizar, 42, both of Rogers
Bryan Miller, 35, and Abigail Grimsley, 34, both of Rogers
Jerry Thomas Minor Jr., 43, Virginia, Ill., and Rachel Noel Gillming, 34, Siloam Springs
Cayetano Montalvo, 37, Grand Prairie, Texas, and Veronica Hernandez Sanchez, 38, Rogers
Jonathan Samuel Phillips, 31, and Ariel Keely Barbosa, 30, both of Bentonville
Tavaris Deangelo Ward, 26, and Angel Denise King, 43, both of Bentonville
Dec. 20
Jose Antonio Alfaro, 23, and Bessy Carolina Ramirez, 22, both of Springdale
Jose Fernando Arias Escamilla, 25, and Alejandra Rocha Loyola, 24, both of Rogers
Shaquille Hakeem Burrows, 29, and Emily Angelica Bennett, 24, both of Bentonville
Gabriel Lee Daniel, 19, and Sarah Elizabeth Dyer, 19, both of Rogers
Jason Eric Dyson, 47, and Jessica Renee Ward, 41, both of Pea Ridge
Grant Edmund Fogle, 25, Bella Vista, and Abbi Elizabeth Poland, 22, Bentonville
Tanner Joe Gibson, 24, and Cheyanne Antoinette Burrous, 23, both of El Paso, Texas
Joshua Dean Stone, 35, and Megan Rene' Testman, 35, both of Sulphur Springs
Dec. 21
Jauan Shontre Arnold, 29, and Amanda Catherine Cutler, 28, both of Bentonville
Uriel Camacho, 28, Springdale, and Viridiana Silva Alvarran, 26, Rogers
Kyle Davis Cloutier, 24, Coppell, Texas, and Emma DeLess Taylor, 24, Bentonville
Fermin Cole Delossantos, 23, and Kasey Lorraine Strong, 22, both of Rogers
Arthur Richard Goerlitz IV, 43, and Christi Elaine Thurston, 37, both of Bentonville
Isael Sebastian Guzman II, 18, Centerton, and Alden Elaine Ray, 18, Bentonville
Joseph Micah Hood, 42, Lexington, S.C., and Elizabeth Higginson Day, 43, Bentonville
Hayden Miles Kaiser, 31, and Marissa Sue Fahrig, 34, both of Rogers
Adrian Marque, 31, and Shelbe Lynn Kirk, 29, both of Bentonville
Bruce Edward Paris, 65, and Melissa D. Kopaska, 51, both of Rogers
James Alan Richardson, 34, Locust Grove, Okla., and Jennifer Brooke Shrum, 36, Siloam Springs
Corey Janero Valdez-Brewer, 33, and Stephanie Nicole Angulo, 34, both of Rogers
Josiah David Weilenman, 26, and Alexis Peyton Riley, 24, both of Bentonville
Dec. 27
Logan Imants Aprea, 22, Cave Springs, and Geena Kassidy Williams, 20, Siloam Springs
Christopher Marc Charette, 22, and Melanie Nicole Secrist, 27, both of Bentonville
Jesus Delgado Castillo, 39, and Wendy Andrade Garcia, 40, both of Rogers
Alexander Aleksey Girenko, 23, Rogers, and Aleah Breanne Mellnick, 19, Springdale
Maximo Jauregui, 27, Rogers, and Yeni Beltran, 26, Lowell
Christopher Lee Burtice Johnson, 19, and Journey Renee Easter, 18, both of Rogers
Daniel Levi Johnson, 38, and Julie Locke Isaacson, 35, both of Saint George, Utah
Jim Cole Kilpatrick, 52, and Jacqueline Leann Cieloha, 53, both of Yale, Okla.
Dec. 28
Martin Lemus Ballesteros, 29, and Evelin Yesenia Herrera, 28, both of Lowell
Robert Blake Beidleman, 25, Rogers, and Lydia Thueson, 24, Bentonville
Andrew Alan Coppola, 33, and Annalise Kristine Kooy, 34, both of Fayetteville
Anthony Paul Fanelli, 26, and Catherine Elizabeth Howell, 26, both of Fort Worth, Texas
Michael Jeffrey Reed Fenton, 18, and Shonna Marie Snyder, 18, both of Rogers
John Michael Floyd, 22, and Dakota Dawn Jeffries, 23, both of Jay, Okla.
Hector Garcia, 39, and Holly Nicole Harris, 33, both of Bentonville
Johnae Jones, 23, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and Aliah Gutierrez, 20, Centerton
Rafael David Opico Jr., 28, and Kimberly Yesenia Morales, 26, both of Lowell
Jeremy Scott Pate, 41, Springdale, and Courtney Ann Bain, 32, Centerton
Nicholas Ryan Quaid, 41, Rogers, and Misty Virginia Flynt, 43, Centerton
Matthew Grady Rinehart, 41, and Melissa Mitsuko Richard, 42, both of Lowell
Gerald Craig Williams, 84, Springdale, and Eva Wynette Cooper, 72, Bentonville