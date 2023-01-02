Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Dec. 15-28.

Dec. 15

Jacob Raymond Atchley, 23, Alexander, and Julie Blair Griffin, 21, Siloam Springs

George Allen Blalock Jr., 53, and Leah Marie McLaughlin, 47, both of Baxter Springs, Kan.

Fredy Alexander Cho-Ich, 21, and Sarahy Collado Raposo, 20, both of Rogers

Kevin David Dunham, 29, and Jenna Nicole Geresi, 28, both of Bentonville

Varun Surendra Gondegaonkar, 31, and Jacob Dale Martin, 33, both of Bentonville

Seth Jordan Harrington, 26, and Chassica Marie Smith, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Aaron Matthew Mann, 50, and Stacy Marie Mattingly, 46, both of Rogers

Dec. 16

Brady Dakota Belcher, 29, and Zorana Marie Tracy, 27, both of Siloam Springs

John Chen, 26, and Maggie Elizabeth DeYoung, 26, both of Centerton

Samuel James Deck, 24, and Averee Claire Gumm, 23, both of Springdale

William Nicklaus Dorothy, 43, and Hillary Danielle Hoyt, 40, both of Rogers

Michael Christopher Gomez, 34, and Destiny Dawn Sanchez, 28, both of Bella Vista

Nathan Paul Hopping, 34, Garfield, and LaShey Almager, 35, Rogers

Jerry Elton Morton Jr., 58, and Kristi Lynn Kroona Tostenrud, 62, both of Bella Vista

Jaime Navichoc Escobar, 32, and Katherine Michelle Ayala, 42, both of Centerton

Daniel Brian Pearce, 54, and Tara Jo Ryan, 43, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Erin Lyman Pierson, 45, and Paula Kay Morris, 51, both of Pea Ridge

Dec. 19

Eduardo Cuevas, 44, and Monica Alejandra Gomez Sepulveda, 39, both of Bentonville

Jesse Drake Ford, 20, and Hannah Kay Alison Fisk, 20, both of Fayetteville

Jason Douglas Hines, 43, and Jennifer Lynn Alpizar, 42, both of Rogers

Bryan Miller, 35, and Abigail Grimsley, 34, both of Rogers

Jerry Thomas Minor Jr., 43, Virginia, Ill., and Rachel Noel Gillming, 34, Siloam Springs

Cayetano Montalvo, 37, Grand Prairie, Texas, and Veronica Hernandez Sanchez, 38, Rogers

Jonathan Samuel Phillips, 31, and Ariel Keely Barbosa, 30, both of Bentonville

Tavaris Deangelo Ward, 26, and Angel Denise King, 43, both of Bentonville

Dec. 20

Jose Antonio Alfaro, 23, and Bessy Carolina Ramirez, 22, both of Springdale

Jose Fernando Arias Escamilla, 25, and Alejandra Rocha Loyola, 24, both of Rogers

Shaquille Hakeem Burrows, 29, and Emily Angelica Bennett, 24, both of Bentonville

Gabriel Lee Daniel, 19, and Sarah Elizabeth Dyer, 19, both of Rogers

Jason Eric Dyson, 47, and Jessica Renee Ward, 41, both of Pea Ridge

Grant Edmund Fogle, 25, Bella Vista, and Abbi Elizabeth Poland, 22, Bentonville

Tanner Joe Gibson, 24, and Cheyanne Antoinette Burrous, 23, both of El Paso, Texas

Joshua Dean Stone, 35, and Megan Rene' Testman, 35, both of Sulphur Springs

Dec. 21

Jauan Shontre Arnold, 29, and Amanda Catherine Cutler, 28, both of Bentonville

Uriel Camacho, 28, Springdale, and Viridiana Silva Alvarran, 26, Rogers

Kyle Davis Cloutier, 24, Coppell, Texas, and Emma DeLess Taylor, 24, Bentonville

Fermin Cole Delossantos, 23, and Kasey Lorraine Strong, 22, both of Rogers

Arthur Richard Goerlitz IV, 43, and Christi Elaine Thurston, 37, both of Bentonville

Isael Sebastian Guzman II, 18, Centerton, and Alden Elaine Ray, 18, Bentonville

Joseph Micah Hood, 42, Lexington, S.C., and Elizabeth Higginson Day, 43, Bentonville

Hayden Miles Kaiser, 31, and Marissa Sue Fahrig, 34, both of Rogers

Adrian Marque, 31, and Shelbe Lynn Kirk, 29, both of Bentonville

Bruce Edward Paris, 65, and Melissa D. Kopaska, 51, both of Rogers

James Alan Richardson, 34, Locust Grove, Okla., and Jennifer Brooke Shrum, 36, Siloam Springs

Corey Janero Valdez-Brewer, 33, and Stephanie Nicole Angulo, 34, both of Rogers

Josiah David Weilenman, 26, and Alexis Peyton Riley, 24, both of Bentonville

Dec. 27

Logan Imants Aprea, 22, Cave Springs, and Geena Kassidy Williams, 20, Siloam Springs

Christopher Marc Charette, 22, and Melanie Nicole Secrist, 27, both of Bentonville

Jesus Delgado Castillo, 39, and Wendy Andrade Garcia, 40, both of Rogers

Alexander Aleksey Girenko, 23, Rogers, and Aleah Breanne Mellnick, 19, Springdale

Maximo Jauregui, 27, Rogers, and Yeni Beltran, 26, Lowell

Christopher Lee Burtice Johnson, 19, and Journey Renee Easter, 18, both of Rogers

Daniel Levi Johnson, 38, and Julie Locke Isaacson, 35, both of Saint George, Utah

Jim Cole Kilpatrick, 52, and Jacqueline Leann Cieloha, 53, both of Yale, Okla.

Dec. 28

Martin Lemus Ballesteros, 29, and Evelin Yesenia Herrera, 28, both of Lowell

Robert Blake Beidleman, 25, Rogers, and Lydia Thueson, 24, Bentonville

Andrew Alan Coppola, 33, and Annalise Kristine Kooy, 34, both of Fayetteville

Anthony Paul Fanelli, 26, and Catherine Elizabeth Howell, 26, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Michael Jeffrey Reed Fenton, 18, and Shonna Marie Snyder, 18, both of Rogers

John Michael Floyd, 22, and Dakota Dawn Jeffries, 23, both of Jay, Okla.

Hector Garcia, 39, and Holly Nicole Harris, 33, both of Bentonville

Johnae Jones, 23, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and Aliah Gutierrez, 20, Centerton

Rafael David Opico Jr., 28, and Kimberly Yesenia Morales, 26, both of Lowell

Jeremy Scott Pate, 41, Springdale, and Courtney Ann Bain, 32, Centerton

Nicholas Ryan Quaid, 41, Rogers, and Misty Virginia Flynt, 43, Centerton

Matthew Grady Rinehart, 41, and Melissa Mitsuko Richard, 42, both of Lowell

Gerald Craig Williams, 84, Springdale, and Eva Wynette Cooper, 72, Bentonville