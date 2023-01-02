Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Dec. 19

Hunan Village

3402 U.S.412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Two different employees were observed not washing their hands after sweeping, coming in from outside and removing cap and scratching head. A towel, peeler and pair of scissors observed in the sushi handwashing sink. Pan of uncovered noodles stored under uncovered pans of raw meat. Employee had a bowl of raw meat and just rinsed the bowl out and put it back. Item did not go through proper washing and sanitizing. Other items used at the wok station are visibly dirty and employee wiped out pans with a towel. Multiple food items, usually the foods on a grate, are not maintaining temperature at 135 degrees or above. Food items checked: cantaloupe, honeydew, lettuce and boiled eggs are not holding at 41 degrees or below. Facility is using laundry detergent to wash dishes. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Open employee beverages on prep table and above food items. Fly strips hanging above shelves in the kitchen. Fly strips are not approved. Tubs of food stored on the floor in walk-in freezer. Repeat violation. Containers of food stored in the wok refrigerator uncovered. Shelves are not clean. Interior of the three-door refrigerator, reach-in refrigerator and wok reach-in are not clean. Food debris and grime on shelves and bottom of the unit. Grout missing around tiles around the dish area allowing standing water between tiles. Floor is no longer easily cleanable. Rust on the lid/lip of the ice machine.

La Huerta - Mobile

129 Fowler St., Suite B, Gentry

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands when coming back in to the mobile from outside.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employee washed hands in a bucket of water, not in the handwashing sink. Permit posted is for the wrong facility. Permit for this facility is expired and the permit fee has not been paid.

Pupuseria Miraflores

1845 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Employee washed hands in three-compartment sink. Employee plated ready-to-eat foods bare-handed. Shredded cheese being held at 47 degrees and coleslaw being held at 46 degrees in walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

4300 W. Walnut St., Suite 200 N, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current permit expiring 3/31/23 is not posted in public view.

Saffron Indian Cuisine

5212 W. Village Parkway, Suite 12, Rogers

Critical violations: Flat of eggs and cream cheese being held in prep table at 47 degrees. Spray bottle of blue liquid not labeled with contents of container.

Noncritical violations: Frozen fish thawing under refrigeration while still in reduced oxygen packaging, label indicates to remove fish from packaging prior to thawing. Spices in clear plastic containers not labeled with contents.

Sleepy Hollow Store - Bakery

12761 Arkansas 59 South, Gentry

Critical violations: Tamales are from a location that is not approved to distribute foods for resell at other locations.

Noncritical violations: None

Slim Chickens

100 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands before donning gloves.

Noncritical violations: None

The Buttered Biscuit

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Consumer advisory is listed on menu, but does not indicate what items are served undercooked. Two used wiping cloths stored on food contact surfaces.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 10/31/2022.

Gentry Early Learning Academy

185 Rebecca St., Gentry

Critical violations: Milk and sausage in the refrigerator are not at 41 degrees. Thermometer in the refrigerator is reading 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Permit is posted in the kitchen

Dec. 20

Foghorn's

2221 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dusty fans in walk-in cooler.

Kirpa Indian Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 4, Bentonville

Critical violations: Observed 0 ppm chlorine residual from dish machine. One insect crawling by dish machine.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Food residue on nonfood contact surfaces such as outside of fridges, walls, and surfaces in prep area.

Sizzling Wok

4100 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Chicken, beef and fried chicken at room temperature. Spray bottle labeled with bleach, but product is not bleach water.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Super Donuts

136 S. Gentry Blvd., Gentry

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Floor in the food preparation area is visibly dirty with food, oil and other debris. Wall behind the fryer is visibly dirty. Repeat violation. Interior and the top of the reach-in cooler are visibly dirty. Other pieces of equipment have a buildup of grease and food debris. Repeat violation. Permit posted is for the Siloam Springs location. Other permit posted is expired.

Taqueria 3 Brothers

9802 Arkansas 59 South, Gentry

Critical violations: Refrigerator is not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Test strips on location are for a different chemical. Using bleach, but test strips are for quaternary ammonia.

Taqueria El Compa

1801 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Pans of raw meat stored above beverage bottles.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The Pedaler's Pub

410 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items in indoor walk-in cooler were at temperature from 42 to 44 degrees - coleslaw at 42 degrees, cut turkey at 43 degrees, and mozzarella cheese at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 6/30/2022.

Tusk And Trotter American Brasserie

110 S.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items in cooler near grill were at 43 to 44 degrees - sliced cheese at 43 degrees, chow chow at 44 degrees, and sliced cucumbers at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Chlorine test strips were not available. Hole in wall in dish room. Baseboard along bottom of wall by dish machine has an accumulation of grime and is no longer able to be cleaned.

Dec. 21

Hilton Garden Inn And Bar

2204 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food manager certificate available at time of inspection.

Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing station in back food prep area. Plate simulating disc thermometer reaching 154 degrees, mechanical dish machine not properly sanitizing. Container of egg rolls and dumplings, in cooler drawer, with use-by date of one day before time of inspection; and a container of pork steam buns, in bottom drawer of cooler, with a use-by date of four days prior to inspection. Container of rice on sushi prep table at 84 degrees, using time as a control and no time markings on container to indicate four hours beyond the time the rice was removed from temperature control.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Fish thawing in reduced oxygen packaging with instructions on package indicating to remove from ROP packaging immediately prior to thawing under refrigeration. No sanitizer detected in cloth sanitizing bucket. Rice scoop stored next to rice cooker in container at room temperature.

India Mart

3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items in cold-hold were not at 41 degrees and below, chicken at 44 degrees, sauce at 49 degrees, and tomato sauce at 43 degrees. Biryani (72 degrees) is being kept under time as a control, but times are not being recorded. Multiple containers of spices are not labeled with what they contain. Used wiping cloths stored on food prep surfaces. Scoops stored in dry goods did not have a handle.

Noncritical violations: None

King And Cardinal

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 20, Bentonville

Critical violations: No chlorine residual (50-100 ppm) detected on test strips from dish machine.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Accumulation of food residue, dust and grease on walls, outside of dry food containers and sides of equipment in kitchen area. Permit expired 7/2022.

Papa John's Pizza

2810 W. Walnut St., Suite D, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager at time of inspection.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 19 -- Smoking Joe's Catering, 218 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Store, 1817 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli, 1817 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Dec. 20 -- Boba Journey, 1501 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 103, Bentonville; Doubletree Guest Suites Hotel, 301 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Dec. 21 -- Holiday Inn Express, 2205 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Pat's Bakery & Express Coffee, 1201 N. Walton Blvd., Suite A, Bentonville; Springhill Suites, 2304 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville