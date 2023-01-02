Critics no more

We now apparently live in an age of film criticism affirmative action, courtesy of the latest greatest-movies list from British film magazine Sight and Sound. It marks the end of the idea of the film critic, as film criticism comes to be increasingly dictated by transparent political prejudices.

That Sight and Sound's poll should no longer be taken seriously was signaled when its 2022 rankings chose a didactic Marxist-feminist film that even most cinephiles have likely never seen, Chantal Akerman's "Jeanne Dielman," as the greatest of all time, one notch above Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo" (No. 1 in the last decennial survey in 2012) and two spots above "Citizen Kane" (which had the top spot for the previous five surveys).

That choice, along with the inclusion of many other dubious, even more obscure selections by women, minority, and non-Western directors, reflects an apparent effort to set the white male canon on fire (as a consultant to this year's survey reportedly bragged); a process that included expanding the survey beyond prominent critics to include "academics, distributors, writers, curators, archivists and programmers" whose primary credentials appear to have been ideological reliability (wokeness) rather than appreciation for great movies. In Armond White's words in National Review, "Critics have lost authority (especially in the Internet age), so S&S added ivory-tower attitudinal ballast -- gatekeepers who are also social activists" and who prefer "feminist, black, queer politics -- not cinephilia."

Expanding the canon would, at first glance, seem to be a worthy goal when it comes to movies (and much else), but using identity politics as a basis for doing so inevitably leads to a form of critical affirmative action, and, as with the use of affirmative action in other areas, to a subsequent devaluation of merit; hence the embarrassing tokenism of "Jeanne Dielman."

This is an especially peculiar and ironic outcome in cultural criticism because the very point of such criticism is to distinguish the meritorious from the mediocre. The attempt to separate good from bad makes little sense if you begin with the assumption that artistic works should be judged on the basis of considerations other than artistic merit, in this case the gender or race of the artist.

Along with, but logically following from, the use of identity politics as a basis for assessment comes the use of identity politics to dismiss critics of those assessments -- as in the dismissal of any complaints regarding the new poll that come from white men, as if, again, the merit of an argument (or the quality of a film) is in any way related to the skin color or gender of those making it.

Something of a closed loop thus operates in such thinking wherein identity politics dictates both assessment and assessments of those assessments: Films are judged on the basis of the gender or race of the director and then criticism of those identity-based judgments are assessed according to the gender or race of the critic, a neat logical trick that removes the need to actually defend an indefensible critical position (as any critical assessment not based on merit must be).

A new standard is thus unfurled in not just film criticism but cultural assessment more broadly wherein what matters most are the color and gender of artists and the color and gender of critics, with no criticism from people with the wrong color and gender (white males) taken seriously.

The new standard thus comes with a certain built-in impregnability, since criticism that come from suspect identities (white males) only enhance the righteousness of the standard in the eyes of its supporters (if the purpose is to tear down the "white male canon," then complaints from white males only confirm the necessity thereof and the need to push on).

Merit thus becomes secondary to politics in criticism in a manner that defeats the very purpose of criticism; the critic becomes not so much the critic as the political activist, with little understanding that those are fundamentally different and contradictory roles. If you know that a critic's view of a film is going to be determined primarily by the critic's politics, there's no reason to pay any attention to the critic (even if you share their politics), because they are no longer critics.

Finally, identity politics/affirmative action lists like Sight and Sound's only end up providing their own logical refutation: Either the pervasive sexism and racism upon which identity-politics grievances are based severely limited the number of films directed by women and minorities over time (in which case one has to search far and wide and with less regard for merit to find them) or there are scores of unrecognized great movies directed by women and minorities out there for finding (in which case the sexism and racism could not have been nearly as pervasive and constraining as the identity politics premise claims).

The point is that both, by definition, can't be true.

In short, you can evaluate art (and much else, including people) on the basis of either merit or race/gender, not both. You either use the latter at the expense of the former, or you use the former while disregarding the latter.

You can be honest or dishonest. So pick one.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.