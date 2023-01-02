Domineck to transfer from Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive end Jordan Domineck has entered the transfer portal, continuing the strong outflow for University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

Domineck is at least the 24th Arkansas player to enter the transfer portal since fall camp and the fourth defensive lineman, joining Isaiah Nichols, Eric Thomas and Taylor Lewis.

Domineck, a transfer from Georgia Tech, did not go through spring ball with the Razorbacks but had an impact with big plays in the season opener and the Liberty Bowl despite not starting a game.

The 6-3, 251-pounder from Lakeland, Fla., had 34 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Domineck had a strip-sack and recovery in the fourth quarter of the season opener, protecting the Razorbacks’ 24-17 advantage and leading to a touchdown in a 31-24 win over Cincinnati.

He also had a sack in the Hogs’ 55-53 triple-overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl last week.