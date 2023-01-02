DEAR HELOISE: My doctor has advised me to wear a medical mask this winter because he says that covid is still with us, as well as the flu and, of course, the common cold. I know we went through a period when covid was very dangerous, but is it really a major concern anymore? I don't really like wearing a mask, but my doctor insists that I'm "at risk" due to my diabetes.

-- Jean F., Jaffery, N.H.

DEAR READER: If your doctor has advised you to take precautions in public by wearing a mask, then please do it. Covid is not gone completely. The flu goes around every winter, and you can catch a cold at almost any time of year. The mask protects you, and since you have other health concerns, it's better to be safe than sorry.

There's a new booster, which helps to protect you from covid and the Omicron variant. Don't place yourself or those you love in danger. Get the vaccinations, wear a mask, and if need be, wear a pair of latex gloves to protect yourself. Covid is still with us.

DEAR READERS: Did you resolve to lose weight in the new year? These hints may help you to keep that promise:

• Get a diet buddy, someone who will talk you out of eating that bowl of ice cream.

• Eat off of a salad plate rather than a dinner plate.

• Eliminate as much fat as you can from your diet.

• Drink lots of water.

• Learn to love vegetables.

• Above all else, consult your doctor before starting any weight-loss diet.

DEAR HELOISE: How can I stop all the emails and phone calls I get every day that are nothing more than phishing scams?

-- Elizabeth R.,

Coral Springs, Fla.

DEAR READER: First register with the Do Not Call registry at donotcall.gov. Never click on a link that is provided in an email if you have even the slightest suspicion that it's a scam. If it's from your bank or any institution you would normally trust, look up the phone number and call them to verify that they were the ones who emailed you or sent you a letter through the mail. If the phone rings and you do not recognize the number, do not answer it. And remember to never give out any personal information to anyone over the phone.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband claims that the cold weather does not harm our dog. He has a doghouse, but it's not heated. And it gets very cold here in Michigan during the winter. I want to bring the dog indoors, but my husband says the dog likes colder weather. This is just a short-haired dog we adopted from the pound.

-- Leigh H.,

Ann Arbor, Mich.

DEAR READER: If it's a short-haired dog, then bring him in during the winter months. Even a long-haired dog feels the cold. A family pet should be protected and loved as a member of the family instead of being treated as something to be chained up in the yard.

