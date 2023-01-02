Idaho suspect planning to seek fast extradition

BOISE, Idaho -- A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly taken to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday.

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said.

"We believe we've got our man," Moscow Police Department Capt. Anthony Dahlinger told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Investigators obtained samples of Kohberger's DNA directly from the suspect after he was arrested, Dahlinger said.

"He's the one that we believe is responsible for all four of the murders," he said.

Bill Thompson, a prosecutor in Latah County, Idaho, said during a news conference Friday that investigators believe Kohberger broke into the University of Idaho students' home near campus "with the intent to commit murder." The bodies of the students -- Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin -- were found Nov. 13, several hours after investigators believe they died.





The arrest in the case brought a sense of relief to the small northern Idaho college town after weeks passed with little information released by police. But it has also raised questions about whether the suspect knew the victims, what he has been doing in the weeks since the killings and how authorities tracked him down in Pennsylvania.

Many of those details will be released after Kohberger makes his first appearance in an Idaho courtroom, Dahlinger said. State law prohibits police from releasing most investigation records while the investigation is underway, and investigators kept many details about the investigation secret to avoid damaging the case, he said.

"I just really hope that everybody out there can understand the 'why' behind us holding a lot of information close to our vest," Dahlinger said. "This is the positive outcome that we were searching for the entire time."

Kohberger's attorney, chief public defender Jason LaBar, said Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and plans to tell a judge in Monroe County, Pa., on Tuesday that he will waive his extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho.

Federal and state investigators are now combing through Kohberger's background, financial records and electronic communications as they work to identify a motive and build the case, a law enforcement official who could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The investigators are also interviewing people who know Kohberger, including those at WSU, the official said.

Kohberger is being held without bond in Pennsylvania and will be held without bond in Idaho once he is returned, Thompson, the Latah County prosecutor, said. The affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder in Idaho will remain sealed until he is returned, Thompson said. He is also charged with felony burglary in Idaho.

The students -- Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. -- were members of the university's Greek system and close friends. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating and he was visiting the house that night.

Autopsies showed that all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault, police said.

The arrest marked a bittersweet moment for law enforcement officers, Dahlinger said.

"We're very excited by the fact that we were able to locate Mr. Kohberger and bring him into custody, but we all still feel the sadness and the sorry," he said. "We feel horrible for the families and the loss of their loved ones."

Information for this article was contributed by Rhonda Shafner, Mark Scolforo, Brooke Schultz, Michael Kunzelman and Martha Bellisle of The Associated Press.

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office. (Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP)



FILE - A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho. A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday, Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren,File)

