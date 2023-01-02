• Kevin Brady, a Republican congressman from Texas, said while the U.S. is "a country of second chances," Congressman-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., "certainly is going to have to consider resigning" after he admitted to lying about his heritage, education and professional career during his campaign.

• John Essig, the Transportation Security Administration's federal security director for John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, said a Rhode Island man was arrested and accused of hiding gun parts "in two smooth creamy jars of peanut butter, but there was certainly nothing smooth about the way the man went about trying to smuggle his gun."

• Quadarius McDowell, 30, was charged with murder in the shooting of a 24-year-old tire shop employee moving his car because he thought the worker was a thief, police in DeKalb County, Ga., reported.

• Wade Davis, executive director of Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama, declared in a statement that employees are "saddened to hear about the tragic loss" of an American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines grounds crewman who died in an accident at the facility.

• Nephi Duff, next-door door neighbor of a man arrested in the killings of four University of Idaho students, pondered during an interview with KREM-TV "if these things are happening right under my nose, how do I protect [my family]?"

• Nancy Ward, chief deputy director for the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in California, a "seasoned emergency response veteran with decades of experience," was chosen as the first woman to lead the agency, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

• Spiro Stafilatos, 35, of Maryland, was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault and held without bond after he was accused of striking two pedestrians with a car near the White House while fleeing from the Secret Service.

• Jay Withey, 27, of Cheektowaga, N.Y., will not face charges for breaking into a high school during the blizzard that hit the Buffalo area, police said, calling his actions to shelter about two dozen strangers, including children and two dogs, "heroic."

• Danny Rampey, a Republican charged with stealing prescription narcotics after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House, has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.