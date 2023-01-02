Rejecting deliverance

Are Christians homophobic? No. We fear for homosexuals. I believe this new law (contrary to Jesus' teaching that marriage is between one man and one woman) only confirms homosexuals in their sin, leading to eternal destruction. Jesus said the Bible is true, which I believe, in multiple places, teaches homosexuality is a sin.

Can a homosexual be saved? Yes, but only if they confess it to be a sin and ask Jesus to forgive them. But aren't they born with homosexual desires? Yes. Everyone is born with a carnal nature, with one or more wicked desires. The only hope any sinner has is Jesus Christ's sacrificial love for forgiveness and Holy Spirit deliverance. To reject Jesus' love, forgiveness, and deliverance from sin, and confirm sinners in any sin is not love, for love rejoices in the truth and takes no pleasure in unrighteousness.

STEVE IRBY

Hot Springs Village

Methods of murder

I think, in his letter to the Democrat-Gazette on Dec. 23, Perry Carr's suggestion that someone should start a shooting school for bad guys is a great one. Additionally, my wife also watches every murder mystery on American and British television. She has become keenly aware of every method to detect or disguise a homicide, which has caused me to sleep with one eye open.

I'm reminded of the wife who called the police to report her husband had committed suicide by drinking poison. They arrived at the house accompanied by the coroner. Upon inspecting the victim, the coroner asked the wife to explain the cuts and bruises on her husband. She answered simply, "He didn't want to drink it!"

DENTON TUMBLESON

Clarksville

Missing in equation

"As the twig is bent, so grows the tree."

The educational hypothesis only lacks the obvious ... the child. It seems to me (not being a professional educator; however, everyone is a lay teacher if not an exemplifier) that the student child is seldom included in the equation. The positive supposition of this hypothesis is obvious: IQ. Yes, intelligence quotient.

IQ is most likely the same in Arkansas as in any other state, so given that fact, all that is missing is application. It seems to me that the younger child receives and assimilates language and music (music is math) at an age prior to K-4.

Maybe we need to concentrate our educational efforts at a much earlier age and pay our teachers much more!

JOE ROGERS

Maumelle