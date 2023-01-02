Little Rock mayor looks to future after taking oath of office for second term

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. urged city officials and residents to make a "promise to grow forward together" after taking his oath of office along with six city directors Sunday.

Scott, who was reelected for a second four-year term in November, was sworn into office on New Year's Day during a ceremony at the Robinson Center Performance Hall. He was joined by City Director-elect Andrea Lewis and returning City Directors Virgil Miller Jr., Ken Richardson, Kathy Webb, Lance Hines and B.J. Wyrick.

During a speech following his oath, Scott highlighted the initiatives of his first term, including a community school program and the economic development of neglected areas of the city. He also touted updates to the city's police department and the number of jobs added under his administration. While the city had made advancements in each of these areas, Scott said there was "more work to do."

"As mayor of the city of Little Rock, it is my fundamental obligation to serve every single resident and every neighborhood," Scott said. "We will never forget and take this for granted because we work for the people. You hired us, you ultimately can fire us."

In 2018, Scott became Little Rock's first popularly elected Black mayor, succeeding then-Mayor Mark Stodola, who had declined to seek reelection.





Scott won his second term in November fending off bids from retired car salesman Steve Landers Sr. and two other challengers. He secured more than 40% of the vote, allowing him to avoid a runoff in December.

His campaign reported spending roughly $591,281 and receiving $466,211 as of the latest campaign finance reports filed on Friday. The filings indicate the campaign held a negative balance of approximately $125,069 at the end of the reporting period, which stretched from Oct. 30 to Dec. 30.

During his first term, Scott weathered the covid-19 pandemic, rising homicide rates and protests that broke out following the death of George Floyd in 2020. His opponents often criticized his efforts to address violent crime and his management of City Hall.

Little Rock saw a record number of homicides last year, topping a high set in 1993.

Scott frequently acknowledged the increase in homicides during his campaign but pointed to an overall decrease in violent crime in 2022 compared with the year before.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Scott drew criticism for how his administration managed requests for public information and handled the planning of LITFest, a new city festival that collapsed under scrutiny days before it was scheduled to open.

Miller defeated two challengers to win the Ward 1 seat in November. He was first appointed to the seat following the death of longtime City Director Erma Hendrix in 2021.

As a city director for Ward 1, Miller represents the city's downtown area. Miller works as a group Community Reinvestment Act director for Arvest Banks.

Hines took his oath of office for his fourth four-year term on the city board. In November, he defeated Mazhil Rajendran for the Ward 5 seat, which represents the city's northwest corner.

Lewis unseated former City Director Doris Wright in a three-way battle to represent Little Rock's west-central Ward 6 seat.

Lewis works as the Community Reinvestment Act officer and assistant vice president for the First Security Bank. She has lived in Little Rock since 2003.

Richardson was first elected to the city Board of Directors in 2006. While in office he has served as a liaison to several boards and commissions including the A&P Commission and the Metropolitan Housing Alliance Board. As city director for Ward 2, he represents the southeast corner of the city.

Webb began her first term as city director in 2015. Before joining city government, she served three terms as a state representative in the Arkansas General Assembly. Ward 3 represents north-central Little Rock.

Voters first elected Wyrick to the city Board of Sirectors in 1994. Before joining the board, she served on the Little Rock Planning Commission and the Little Rock Board of Adjustment. Ward 7 includes portions of south-central Little Rock.

Information for this article was contributed by Joseph Flaherty and Daniel McFadin of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.