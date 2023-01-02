Sections
Little Rock woman killed in a traffic accident, troopers say

by Will Langhorne | Today at 4:00 a.m.

A Little Rock woman was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Cassandra Harris, 47, was in a vehicle headed north on Geyer Springs Road at 11:18 pm. The driver in a second vehicle headed south took a left turn onto 65th Street and the two vehicles collided, police said in the report.

Harris died before first responders could transport her to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle in which Harris was riding and a second passenger were injured and taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear, the report says.

Print Headline: Little Rock woman, 47, dies in vehicle wreck

