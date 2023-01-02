Little Rock woman killed in a traffic accident, troopers say

A Little Rock woman was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday night, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Cassandra Harris, 47, was in a vehicle headed north on Geyer Springs Road at 11:18 pm. The driver in a second vehicle headed south took a left turn onto 65th Street and the two vehicles collided, police said in the report.

Harris died before first responders could transport her to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle in which Harris was riding and a second passenger were injured and taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear, the report says.