LR police arrest 1 after woman shot

Little Rock police arrested a man Saturday after learning the man's ex-girlfriend had been shot, according to an arrest report.

Officers spoke with Herman Lewis, 24, after the Mabelvale man drove away from an apartment complex on Markham Street at high speed with his hazard lights on, the report says. Police pursued the black Chrysler Lewis was driving to Baptist Hospital. Lewis identified himself and allegedly said he had accidentally shot his ex-girlfriend, the report says.

Lewis faces one felony count of domestic battering in the first degree, according to the report.

Jacksonville man charged in gunfire

A Jacksonville man was arrested after police heard gunshots and found a firearm reported stolen shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, according to an arrest report.

Jacksonville police encountered Omar Hernandez, 27, after hearing gunshots coming from the backyard of a home on Elm Street, the report says. Hernandez allegedly turned over two firearms, one of which police say was stolen, according to the report.

Police arrested Hernandez on one felony charge of theft by receiving, the report stated.