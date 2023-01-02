LSU tops Vandy, stays unbeaten

BATON ROUGE -- LSU Coach Kim Mulkey has the Tigers one victory shy of tying the best start in program history in just her second season since leaving behind the powerhouse she built at Baylor to return to her native state.

Angel Reese had 21 points and 17 rebounds and ninth-ranked LSU improved to 14-0 with an 88-63 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Mulkey sounds happy to be part of LSU history as long as no one on her staff or roster is focused on it, or really even talking about it.

"I don't know that it means anything, honestly, other than we're focused on the next game," Mulkey said. "Should that happen, then y'all write about it. We won't do much talking about it in the locker room."

Alexis Morris had 15 points, including a three-pointer that gave the Tigers (14-0, 2-0) a 70-47 lead early in the fourth quarter, to go with her career-high 12 assists and three steals.

NO. 4 INDIANA 74,

NEBRASKA 62, OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points, Sydney Parrish sank the go-ahead three-pointer and No. 4 Indiana earned an overtime victory over Nebraska.

Indiana outscored Nebraska 12-0 in overtime after the Cornhuskers' Jaz Shelley missed a potential game-winning jumper in the final seconds of regulation.

Holmes made 8 of 14 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked 5 shots for the Hoosiers (13-1, 3-1), who outlasted the Cornhuskers (10-5, 2-2) in a game that was tied 13 times and had 17 lead changes.

Isabelle Bourne led the Cornhuskers with 15 points.

NO. 5 NOTRE DAME 85,

BOSTON COLLEGE 48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Olivia Miles and KK Bransford scored 17 points apiece as Notre Dame dominated ACC foe Boston College.

Miles had 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Bransford produced a career-best in scoring.

Sonia Citron tallied 15 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists for the Fighting Irish (12-1, 3-0).

Andrea Daley scored 17 points and Taina Mair had 10 for Boston College (11-5, 1-2).

NO. 6 N.C. STATE 56,

SYRACUSE 54

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Madison Hayes hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 3:11 remaining and No. 6 North Carolina State withstood a second-half rally to beat Syracuse.

Georgia Woolley of Syracuse had a chance tie the game with five seconds to go, but converted just one of two free throws to cut the deficit to a point at 55-54. The teams traded turnovers in the final seconds and the Wolfpack's Saniya Rivers hit a free throw with one second left for the final margin.

Camille Hobby scored 12 points to lead the Wolfpack (12-2, 2-1).

Woolley led Syracuse (10-4, 1-2) with 23 points.

NO. 7 VIRGINIA TECH 68,

NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA 65

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Georgia Amoore hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to lift Virginia Tech to a victory over North Carolina.

Amoore finished with a game-high 24 points, connecting on 7 of 17 from the floor, including a career-high six three-pointers for the Hokies (12-2, 2-2), who registered their first victory over a ranked team this season.

Deja Kelly paced the Tar Heels (9-4, 0-2) with 21 points.

OREGON STATE 77,

NO. 10 UCLA 72

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead Oregon State in a win over UCLA.

The Bruins (13-2, 2-1) had their six-game winning streak snapped. Talia von Oelhoffen and Bendu Yeaney added 15 points apiece for Oregon State (9-5, 1-2). Kiki Rice led the Bruins with 20 points.

NO. 11 UTAH 61,

WASHINGTON 53

SEATTLE -- Gianna Kneepkens scored 18 points and Utah pulled out a win over Washington to remain undefeated.

Alissa Pili added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Utes (14-0, 3-0). Lauren Schwartz scored 17 points for Washington (9-4, 1-2).

ILLINOIS 90,

NO. 12 IOWA 86

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Genesis Bryant had 24 points, Makira Cook added 20 points and resurgent Illinois defeated Iowa.

The win over a ranked team gives the Illini (13-2, 3-1) a shot at cracking the Top 25. Caitlin Clark scored 32 points for Iowa (11-4, 3-1).

NO. 17 OREGON 73, southern california 45

EUGENE, Ore. -- Endyia Rogers had 19 points, six assists and three steals against her former team and Taya Hanson had season highs with 17 points and five made 3-pointers to help Oregon beat Southern California.

Oregon (11-3, 2-1) stretched its win streak against the Trojans (11-3, 1-2) to 13 games.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 11 UCLA 74,

WASHINGTON 49

SEATTLE -- Adem Bona scored a career-high 18 points, Jamie Jaquez Jr. added another 17, and No. 11 UCLA defeated Washington.

David Singleton added 14 points for the Bruins (13-2, 4-0) and Tyger Campbell had 15 points and 11 assists.

Washington (9-6, 1-3) has dropped their last three, two against ranked opponents. The Huskies were led by junior center Braxton Meah, notching a season high 20 points on 9 of 10 shooting.

Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes (54) puts up a shot against Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (40) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Indiana's Yarden Garzon reacts during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Nebraska, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes, center, is double-teamed by Nebraska's Alexis Markowski, left, and Sam Haiby during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

