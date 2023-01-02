MASTER CLASS: Add stretching to these daily posture habits for a large effect on well being

For the better part of two decades, I treated flexibility training like the Bloomin' Onion appetizer at Outback Steakhouse. It was often ordered but only experienced the slightest nibble before the main course arrived.

My lower body became particularly taut, with the hamstrings and quadriceps conducting the inflexibility symphony.

These days, I stretch with regularity, and I have made a few other improvements to my life that I want to share this week. I also have a specific quadriceps stretch for you that has changed my post-exercise routine for the better.

Lack of time is not an excuse, although I have certainly used it to de-prioritize important fitness-related activities — like stretching. I never avoided stretching completely, but rather engaged in a smattering of stretches before, during and after workouts. There was no real goal associated with the stretches I chose or how long I performed each one. They made me feel a little better during workouts, but that was the only conscious intention that entered my mind.

These days, I'm paying the price. I am working to reduce sciatica on my left side by stretching the external hip rotators (piriformis) and hamstrings. I perform upper body flexibility exercises to improve posture, breathe more easily and reduce shoulder pain.

As my goals have shifted, I have developed a few ways to incorporate stretching into activities of daily life. First, I think about how my body weight is supported. If I'm crossing my legs, I make an effort to use both sides. If I'm standing, I try to stand tall without leaning on one side. If I'm lying down, I lie on my side or lift my knees up.

One might suggest that none of these adjustments is stretching, per se. And one would be right. They are simply postural adjustments that oppose my natural tendencies.

I have always preferred crossing my right leg over the left, leaning against my left leg, and lying flat on my back. These preferences are part of the formula that led to my current inflexibility, so now I'm more mindful of how I carry myself throughout the day.

But specific, dedicated stretches are also important. Regular readers might remember that I attend a stretching gym and work with a specialist once or twice a week. One of the stretches we regularly perform is this week's exercise — the Prone Quad Stretch.

[Video not showing above? Click here to watch: arkansasonline.com/0102stretch]

1. Lie face down on an exercise mat with your arms at your sides.

2. Bend your right knee and grasp your right foot with your right hand.

3. Pull the right foot toward the back of your right knee, then lift the right knee off the floor slightly. This will create a nice stretch in the right quadriceps.

4. Hold for 10 seconds, then repeat with the left leg.

5. Alternate for three reps on each side.

When working with my stretch therapist, I just lie there. The therapist lifts my leg up and holds the stretch for me — which allows me to relax every part of my body. But this is a great home stretch as well, and it's one that I've been prescribed for continued maintenance two to three days per week.

So, let's get flexible!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began writing this column Jan. 6, 2003, at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

