• A woman who claims Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1986 sued the comedian-actor, NBCUniversal and other companies Friday in New York. Stacey Pinkerton says she was a 21-year-old flight attendant and model that year when she claims Cosby drugged her at a restaurant in Illinois and took her back to a hotel room in Chicago. The lawsuit claims Cosby "engaged in forced sexual intercourse" with her while she was incapacitated from the drugs. Pinkerton says the alleged assault came after she had met Cosby in New York and he promised to help her career. She says she had a role in an episode of "The Cosby Show" on NBC, but did not appear in the final edit. Months after the alleged assault, Pinkerton said Cosby invited her to his show at a Chicago theater, where she claims he forcefully kissed and touched her. The lawsuit alleges that NBC, Kaufman Astoria Studios and Carsey-Werner Television should have known Cosby was a danger to women and failed to protect Pinkerton from him. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said Friday night Cosby "continues to vehemently deny all allegations waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court." "We believe that the courts, as well as the court of public opinion, will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations," Wyatt wrote in an email to The Associated Press. Representatives of NBCUniversal, Kaufman Astoria Studios and Carsey-Werner Television did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

• TV host Nick Cannon closed out the year with his 12th child, his second with model Alyssa Scott. They announced the birth of their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, via Instagram Thursday. The baby was born Dec. 14 -- approximately one year after Cannon and Scott's 5-month-old son, Zen, died of brain cancer. "Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote Thursday on Instagram. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning." Halo Marie is the fifth child Cannon welcomed in 2022. "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face," Scott wrote in the caption. "My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you."