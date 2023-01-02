New England keeps playoff hopes alive

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- His team clutching a two-point lead, the ball on the 1-yard line and the season in the balance, Mac Jones decided to improvise.

Facing third-and-goal, the Patriots quarterback looked to his left and saw a Dolphins defense guarding against a run and linebacker Duke Riley spread out covering Jakobi Meyers. Jones made eye contact with his receiver, took the snap and tossed a short fade where only Meyers could reach it. He did, falling into the end zone for a touchdown.

It may prove to be the play that saved the Patriots' season.

Jones added another touchdown pass to Tyquan Thornton and Kyle Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead TD late in the third quarter as the New England kept its playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat Miami 23-21 on Sunday.

"We made some big plays in some big moments and that's what the NFL's all about," Jones said.

The Patriots (8-8) snapped a four-game losing streak to their AFC East rivals and can earn a playoff berth with a win at Buffalo next week. Jones finished 20 of 33 for 203 yards.

"We're still alive," center David Andrews said.

The Dolphins (8-8) entered with a chance to clinch a postseason berth with a victory and loss by the New York Jets at Seattle. Instead, Miami lost its fifth consecutive game and will need to win next week against the Jets and Buffalo to beat New England to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Miami played without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who's in the concussion protocol for the second time this season. Bridgewater started in his place and was solid, completing 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown before leaving late in the third quarter with an injured right ring finger after being picked off by Dugger.

Bridgewater, who didn't return, was replaced by Skylar Thompson. McDaniel thinks Bridgewater suffered the injury on the pick-6 trying to make a tackle. The team will wait to find out the extent of the injury over the next few days.

"We still have games to play," McDaniel said. "We have one in particular against the New York Jets that we have to respond to."

Thompson had an interception and a late TD pass to Mike Gesicki to trim the deficit to 23-21. He finished 12 of 21 for 104 yards.

"Our backs are against the wall," Thompson said. "What this week comes down to is fighting. We've got to find a way to get into the dance."

The Dolphins mostly played it safe offensively, running the ball often, with Bridgewater sticking mostly to short and intermediate passing routes.

After exchanging touchdowns in the first half, the teams combined for six punts and a missed field goal by Miami. The Dolphins broke the stalemate in the the third quarter when Bridgewater capped a five-play, 41-yard drive with a 2-yard shovel pass to Raheem Mostert that made it 14-7.

Nick Folk cut into the lead on New England's next series with a 49-yard field goal.

Miami was facing third down on the next drive when Bridgewater threw into traffic looking for Trent Sherfield. Dugger picked it off and returned it 39 yards for his TD. But Folk's extra point banged off the upright, leaving the score at 16-14.

It was Dugger's third score of the season. It marked the fourth consecutive week the Patriots have had a defensive score and their seventh of the season.

"Once I got my hands on the ball, I needed to score," Dugger said. "To me, it's not a surprise. It's just something I've known the defense is going to fight."

Bridgewater entered the medical tent for evaluation after the INT and was replaced by Thompson, who was picked off by Jonathan Jones.

Two series later, the Patriots went up 23-14 on Jones' TD pass to Meyers.

"I don't think we have the men in that locker room that have the character to quit," safety Devin McCourty said. "We've got one more opportunity that we're guaranteed."

Miami0777--21

New England7097--23

First quarter

NE--Thornton 7 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 7:15.

Second quarter

Mia--Hill 2 run (J.Sanders kick), 14:55.

Third quarter

Mia--Mostert 2 pass from Bridgewater (J.Sanders kick), 9:17.

NE--FG Folk 49, 4:03.

NE--Dugger 39 interception return (kick failed), 2:51.

Fourth quarter

NE--Meyers 1 pass from Mac.Jones (Folk kick), 4:37.

Mia--Gesicki 4 pass from Thompson (J.Sanders kick), 1:04.

MiaNE

First downs2114

Total Net Yards333250

Rushes-yards27-8621-78

Passing247172

Punt Returns3-152-10

Kickoff Returns3-791-21

Interceptions Ret.0-02-41

Comp-Att-Int24-40-220-33-0

Sacked-Yards Lost2-183-31

Punts4-47.255-42.0

Fumbles-Lost0-00-0

Penalties-Yards9-716-39

Time of Possession33:4826:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--Miami, J.Wilson 15-45, Mostert 9-29, Bridgewater 1-6, Thompson 1-4, Hill 1-2. New England, Stevenson 8-42, D.Harris 9-33, Bourne 1-2, Mac.Jones 3-1.

PASSING--Miami, Bridgewater 12-19-1-161, Thompson 12-21-1-104. New England, Mac.Jones 20-33-0-203.

RECEIVING--Miami, Mostert 8-62, Hill 4-55, Waddle 3-52, J.Wilson 3-31, Sherfield 2-30, Gesicki 2-18, Smythe 1-9, Ahmed 1-8. New England, Meyers 6-48, Henry 5-52, Thornton 3-60, D.Harris 3-18, Stevenson 2-9, Bourne 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--Miami, J.Sanders 51.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) flips while celebrating after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) holds the football across the goal line for a touchdown against New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) sets to pass against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (11) beats Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



New England Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (11) is hoisted up after his touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) tries to break free for a gain against the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)



Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) pushes away New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, right, while trying to break free from linebacker Josh Uche, rear, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

