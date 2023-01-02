New teacher!





President James Garfield may have said that the best education is Mark Hopkins on one end of a log and a student on the other. Problem is, we don't have a Mark Hopkins around. (And if we did, the ACLU would be all over that one!)

What Arkansas has now is Jacob Oliva as the new head of the state's education system. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has nominated him as the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education--and SHS has stressed her administration will concentrate on education. Unless there is a trip-up in the nominating process (of which we can't imagine) then Mr. Oliva will become Secretary Oliva.

We are reminded of a couple of recent letters to the editor, in which Gentle Readers wanted to know why more folks, specifically pointy-headed editorial writers, don't mention the need for better parenting in this world. And why, when education is the topic of the day, more folks don't mention mom and dad at home. Our considered editorial opinion, which is more considered on this opinion than most: Because the parent situation at home is something the Department of Ed, the governor, the taxpayers, and the commentariat can't help/control/change.

What the government can do when it comes to education is ... only what the government can do. And the government can do much.

That's where Jacob Oliva comes in. He'll replace Johnny Key, who deserves much praise for his own work.

Mr. Oliva is currently the division of public schools chancellor for the Florida Department of Education, overseeing 2.9 million students in Florida. Florida has almost as many school kids as Arkansas has residents.

There seems to be a bit of "controversy" surrounding Jacob Oliva's time in Florida; notice the scare quotes. According to our newspaper, Mr. Oliva was one of the key figures in Florida when the state passed the Parental Rights in Education law. The law prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.

K-3.

That "controversial" piece of legislation might sound like common sense among Arkansas' parents.

And what we know about Jacob Oliva so far is promising. From his news conference intro: Parents should have options, "Whether that is through charter school, private school, a virtual school or a local school district, parents have a right to have a seat at the table and look at opportunities available for them. And if we can expand choice options for families, then that is a win for our students."

And so is transparency at school district HQ, and letter grades for school districts based on standardized test scores of the students (preferably two letter grades; one for improvement, too), and state money that follows the student, and school board elections on Election Day instead of a buried election date in the dog days of summer, and police officers who patrol the campus when football isn't being played, and strong principals who are allowed to hire the best people and free the schools of any deadwood sleep-walking to retirement, and longitudinal grading of teachers to see how well they can do their jobs, and school districts that can't force children to stay in bad schools when a school down the street is preferred by the family ... .

Whew. Maybe we should give the poor guy a minute to unpack before handing him the list.

That list is long. Not just of education reforms, but sometimes of education policies that aren't much liked in the education bureaucracy. Mr. Oliva, the governor-elect and the Ledge must hold firm.

Arkansas can't be a great state until we've developed a great education system.

Mr. Oliva, Arkansas wishes you well.

Mr. Oliva, Arkansas needs you to do well.



