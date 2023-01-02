New yearly budget in effect in White Hall

The New Year rings in more than good cheer and well-intended resolutions in White Hall. It also means the city is operating under a new budget. The city clerk/treasurer's office expects the upcoming year's expenditures of $3,697,616 to mirror revenue to the penny.

The budget was passed by the White Hall City Council at their December meeting.

The general fund revenue the city will receive over the next 12 months comes from a variety of sources such as a 1% city sales tax, worth about $1.1 million a year, another $846,758 from a 1% county tax, and a 5-mill tax that is expected to bring in about $460,000.

Those are the city's three largest sources of revenue, but it also includes court bonds and fines, occupational licenses, state turnback money, income interest earned and more.

This year's total expenses are expected to be about $3,697,616, and that includes about a 160% increase in health insurance for the city's full-time employees.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said the city has slots for 43 full-time employees but currently only has 37 employees.

As a result of the insurance hike, Foster said, the council didn't vote for employee raises for 2023.

"It was very difficult but we couldn't raise salaries and absorb insurance costs," Foster said.

However, White Hall City Council members voted for a $1,000 bonus for all full-time employees.

DEPARTMENT BREAKDOWN

There are seven employees in the Administrative Department and another seven in the Public Works/Street Department. Eight work in various departments throughout the city.

The Parks and Recreation Department employs three, but often utilizes the Public Works Department on new construction projects such as completing dirt and concrete work.

The Police Department has 20 employees.

In 2023, Administrative Department salaries are expected to be about $574,649, while insurance matching costs are about $145,000. Combining these costs with other expenses, the Administration Department will spend about $1.7 million in 2023.

The Police Department employee salary expenses are expected to be nearly $989,715, with matching insurance costs reaching $200,000. In total, the department will spend about $1.6 million in 2023.

The Public Works Department has seven employees with salary totals reaching about $437,987, with matching insurance payouts at about $40,000.

Total Public Works (streets) expenses are expected to be about $557,200.

The Fire Department salary payout is expected to be about $78,521, with about a $700 matching insurance outlay. It relies on mostly part-time and volunteer firefighters. The department will spend about $178,721 in 2023.

White Hall has budgeted about $9,000 for its animal control efforts, about $38,175 for the White Hall Museum's operation, and about $26,000 for its parks' maintenance.

The city has about $2 million in savings.

OTHER REVENUE

The Crenshaw Springs Water Park is completely self-sufficient and that's mostly achieved through ticket and season pass sales.

The facility is expected to raise about $996,500 this year and spend it all on park maintenance, improvements and on the salaries of about 50 high school and college students who will work there over the summer.

The city expects to receive about $1,030,050 from the 3% motel and restaurant tax and it will spend the same.

This money is used on various projects, as well as to help fund the White Hall Community Center, covering expenses such as salaries, improvements and more, he said.

"We recently paid for new carpeting and painting. We want to keep it updated so people want to rent the space, and we keep it affordable," Foster said.

Over the past years, Foster said, "This tax continues to go up and it indicates our city is growing."