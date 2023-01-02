Northeast schools set to test, mask as new covid strain spreads

The coronavirus, combined with lingering flu, RSV and even Strep A cases, derailed many a holiday celebration this year -- with more disappointment to come as new infections lead to missed school and work. In addition, a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus is widely circulating in the Northeast, leading to new infections better at evading immunity from vaccinations and previous illness, public health experts say.

The variant XBB.1.5 rapidly emerged as the dominant strain in the Northeast in recent weeks, according to modeling data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the region that includes Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, the variant makes up nearly half of new infections, followed by BQ variants.

"This is what happens when a variant gets displaced. A variant is not going to displaced by a variant that moves more slowly," said Neil J. Sehgal, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

As with previous strains, monoclonal antibodies are ineffective against XBB, but Sehgal stressed that the bivalent booster, updated in the fall, still offers some protection against the new variant.

"All signs right now point to significant cross-protection from the bivalent booster," he said. "Not perfect but still quite good and certainly better than not being boosted at all ... Yet we've still seen pitifully low uptake of the bivalent booster."

While about 37% of people over 65 have gotten the updated booster nationwide, that number shrinks to about 17% for people 18 and older, CDC data show.

Although reluctant to predict the behavior of an unpredictable virus, public health experts expect to see an increase in coronavirus infections and more hospitalizations after the holidays, as has happened consistently over the past three years.

Pediatricians are seeing a decline in flu, covid and RSV among school-age children, but Gabrina Dixon, a pediatric hospitalist at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C., said she anticipates a resurgence after the holiday break.

"When kids go back to school and they start commingling, we are concerned that we will see an increase in the numbers again," Dixon said. "The most important thing is [preventive] care."

Dixon encourages parents to make sure they have had flu and coronavirus vaccinations to lessen the severity of illness. She said parents and schools should also stress the importance of hand washing and using hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of germs. Wearing high-quality masks, she said, would also protect children from contracting viruses as they return to school.

Rising illness rates are leading two school systems in New Jersey -- Paterson Public Schools and Camden City School District -- to require masks after the winter break, and Philadelphia schools will also require masks for the first 10 days when classes resume in January.

Boston Public Schools system is also requiring masking for eight days after winter break. Masking is optional in school systems in the Washington, D.C., area, but with much of the metro area in a "medium" covid community level, as determined by the CDC, Maryland's Montgomery County Schools system encouraged masking indoors.

Montgomery County schools sent home coronavirus test kits with staff and students and recommended testing before returning to school.

Washington, D.C., schools also provided test kits and will require students and staff to submit proof of a negative coronavirus test before they return to class. The school system's "test-to-return" requirement has been in place throughout the pandemic at the beginning of the school year and after holiday and other breaks.

City officials have said the required testing is necessary to safely reopen schools and maintain in-person learning.

But Dixon noted there is no screening for the flu or RSV and even some symptomatic children test negative for covid, hence this blanket recommendation: "If you are sick, don't go to school."

Information for this article was contributed by Lauren Lumpkin of The Washington Post.