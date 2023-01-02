Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 2, 1923

HARDY -- There may be nothing new under the sun, and then again there may be. L. C. Taylor, a farmer living two miles from Williford, is the owner of a horse that is particularly fond of fresh hog's liver. Mr. Taylor killed hogs a few days ago and hung the livers of three porkers up in a tree. To his surprise his horse ate all three of the livers and had begun to nibble on the dropped hogs, which were hanging close by, when the owner took a hand in the matter and prevented his supply of fresh meat from going "horseward."

50 years ago

Jan. 2, 1973

• About 20 churches in the Little Rock area participated Sunday in an effort spearheaded by nine local women to convey to members of the Arkansas congressional delegation concern over the resumption of bombing in North Vietnam. Mrs. John Hoskyn said Monday that ministers in nearly all Little Rock churches and a few in North Little Rock were asked to encourage their congregations to write to members of the congressional delegation and express their concern over the bombing and to ask that they take whatever steps necessary to end the bombing and the war.

25 years ago

Jan. 2, 1998

• A federal judge this week dismissed an emergency plea for legal fees from attorneys representing black children in the Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright's order dismissing the fee petition was one of three decisions she issued Wednesday dealing with legal fees and costs in the 15-year-old Pulaski County desegregation case. John Walker of Little Rock and Robert Pressman of Lexington, Mass., filed an emergency motion last month for interim legal fees to ensure that black families have adequate legal representation at a time when the Little Rock district is asking for dramatic revisions to its 1989 desegregation plan... In September 1996, Wright ruled that attorneys for the Joshua intervenors were not entitled to legal fees above the $2 million the Little Rock district paid them as part of a 1989 agreement. The $2 million was intended to cover future monitoring by the Joshua intervenors of Little Rock's desegregation efforts, the judge said.

10 years ago

Jan. 2, 2013

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Election Commission disenfranchised voters when it allowed only Barling voters to decide whether to allow liquor sales in their part of southern Sebastian County, an attorney argued in circuit court Monday. ... Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue, who represented the election commission in Monday's hearing as the county's attorney, had asked Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor to dismiss the suit because the three-person commission committed no wrongdoing in holding the election. Shue said he and the election commissioners agreed that according to the law, Barling voters could not vote by themselves to authorize liquor sales in their city. But the election commission was not the party taken to court over the matter, he said... Tabor said he disagreed with Shue, that the commission was the proper party for the action, and he denied the motion to dismiss.