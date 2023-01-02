Panel faults handling of law school positions

A faculty appeals committee at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock has found in favor of a law professor who filed an internal complaint regarding the handling of named professorships by the dean.

Robert Steinbuch, a professor at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, has requested three named professorships -- two of which were extended beyond their normal terms by Dean Theresa Beiner, and a third which she held intending to fill it with a new hire -- be opened up for competition following the adjudication of his complaint.

Steinbuch claims Beiner unilaterally extended the named professorship she holds, the Nadine Baum Distinguished Professor of Law, for a fifth year. Named professorships in the law school are four-year terms for the holders, although the dean can extend them beyond four years if "development activities generate sufficient additional Named Professorships," or if specific terms of a donor in creating a named professorship differ.

For Beiner, to extend her own named professorship beyond four years violates not only the law school's stated rules -- no new named professorships have been created recently, which is a condition for extending a named professorship beyond four years for the same holder -- but is a conflict of interest, according to Steinbuch. "She can't do that for anybody, [least of all] herself."

Beiner extended another named professorship beyond four years, and elected to hold the Byron M. Eiseman Professorship in Taxation open in order to recruit a faculty member who specializes in teaching and research in taxation.

But the latter move is also "improper" because named professorships must go to full, tenured professors, and one can't be hired with that status, Steinbuch said. In addition, he said "we were unable to hire anyone, anyway," so that named professorship ought to be opened for competition immediately.

The university declined to comment on Steinbuch's claims and requests.

The appeals committee said in its opinion, issued Dec. 13 and sent to the Office of Chancellor Christina Drale, that "named professorships cannot be used in recruitment and hiring because tenure cannot be offered to new hires and rank for new hires is limited to the level of associate professor."

Additionally, "university policy classifies named professorships as 'Rewards' eligible only to tenured faculty members with rank of full professor; therefore, the assignation of a 'reward' (e.g., a named professorship) is of legitimate concern to all tenured/tenure-track faculty."

The appeals committee met Nov. 18 to discuss the findings of an informal subcommittee and found "the concerns and recommendations of the informal subcommittee" -- which held that Steinbuch's complaint "regarding application and award process(es) for named professorships has merit" -- to be "sound," according to the decision.

The appeals committee that rendered the decision is comprised of professors Anindya Ghosh, Naoki Hakutani, Heather Hummel, Karen Leonard, Carolyn Macheak, and Jeffrey Condran, subcommittee chair, none of whom work in the law school.

The appeals committee recommended changes be implemented for the awarding of named professorships before a new dean of the Bowen School of Law -- Beiner announced earlier this fall she will step down from the dean role effective July 1 and return to a faculty position -- is installed.

The chancellor, provost, and executive vice chancellor must ensure that named professorships at Bowen School of Law are in alignment with UALR and University of Arkansas System policies, and the policy for named professorships outlined in the Bowen School of Law Faculty Handbook needs to be revised accordingly, the appeals committee added.

The topic of named professorships needs to be addressed in the faculty governance document for the Bowen School of Law, a document that "has been at an impasse for several years at the school level," too.

Steinbuch also believes he should have been awarded the Arkansas Bar Foundation Professorship, which Beiner awarded to Lindsey Gustafson -- who has been a member of the faculty since 1998 and was appointed associate dean for academic affairs in 2020 -- and he's filed a complaint with the Arkansas State Claims Commission.

The university's general counsel filed a motion to dismiss. Steinbuch and his attorney in the matter -- Chris Corbitt -- filed a revised complaint, and the university has filed another motion to dismiss in response.

The commissioners can then, based on evidence, either dismiss the complaint or set it for a hearing, where both parties would argue their case, similar to a civil court case, and the commissioners would ultimately rule in favor of one side or the other, according to the Claims Commission.

Steinbuch seeks an award of $10,250 -- the named professorship comes with a $10,250 annual stipend -- payment for his attorney fees, and "all other just and proper relief," according to the complaint.

Beiner, who originally joined the Bowen School of Law in 1994 and became dean in 2018, was "twice reversed for her improper conduct" -- by Drale in the instance of putting former President Bill Clinton's name on a named professorship, and by a university panel in a case where Steinbuch was told he couldn't have guest lecturers for his classes when he observes Jewish holidays -- after Steinbuch complained, he said.

He said he hopes Drale opens up the three named professorships for competition following the decision by the appeals committee, he said.