Razorbacks hiring Woodson from Florida State

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks will hire Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

The move was first reported by 247Sports.

Woodson, a native of Moss Point, Miss., will reunite with new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams. The pair served on the defensive staff at Auburn together in 2018-19.

Woodson, a two-year starting safety at Ole Miss, has also coached at Millsaps (Miss.) College (2005-08), Charleston Southern (2009-13), Fresno State (2014-15) and Memphis (2016-17) before being hired to coach defensive backs at Auburn in 2018.

He added recruiting coordinator to his responsibilities the following season before rejoining former Memphis Coach Mike Norvell with the Seminoles in 2020. He also carried the title of defensive passing game coordinator with Florida State.

The Razorbacks have lost three coaches since the end of the regular season in defensive coordinator Barry Odom, tight ends coach Dowell Loggains and linebackers coach Michael Scherer. They were replaced by Williams, Morgan Turner and Woodson, respectively.







