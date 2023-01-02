Remember when hopes soared for red-legged Hogs in the 2008 Cotton Bowl?

Hopes were high and bars were packed Jan. 1, 2008, as the Arkansas Razorbacks squared off against the University of Missouri Tigers in the AT&T Cotton Bowl Classic in Dallas.

Outside, all across Arkansas, cold wind blew through empty streets. Meanwhile, inside warm houses and crowded sports bars, fans decked out in red explained to one another how Arkansas was about to thwart the Tigers’ passing game and shackle that Heisman Trophy finalist, Chase Daniel.

Daniel had defeated ground defenses all season, throwing more than 250 passing yards in all his games that year but two. The Hogs did have a handle on his air approach at Dallas, limiting Daniel to a season-low 136 yards on 12-of-29 passing.

The problem was, Arkansas had no handle or hand that could stop Missouri tailback Tony Temple.

When Arkansas junior tailback Darren McFadden ran in the team's first touchdown, a mighty din rocked the stadium and the bars back home — like Jim's Razorback Pizza in Maumelle, Creegen's Irish Pub in North Little Rock, and Guisano's, Norm's, Sports N Beyond, and Mallard's Bar in Little Rock.





But the happy noise faded away as Tony the Tiger tore through the Razorbacks for a Cotton Bowl-record 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns, leading Missouri to a 38-7 victory.

Temple gained the most yards ever allowed by Arkansas.

“Arkansas, they came with a great plan to stop our passing game,” Temple said. “I’m just doing my job, doing what I’m supposed to do.”

Arkansas (8-5) closed out a season of turmoil — McFadden and an Escalade someone gave him that he shouldn’t have been given; interim head coach Reggie Herring’s job status; the legacy of former head coach Houston Nutt. Its Cotton Bowl was a flat performance that included four lost fumbles, five turnovers and a flurry of mistakes in the kicking game.

“Obviously, Missouri played extremely well today, and we probably did about everything we could do to help them,” Herring said.

In the aftermath, a Democrat-Gazette reporter talked with dejected fans at the Peabody Hotel. One summed up the situation forlornly: “I really thought we’d win this game.”