Rogers man facing multiple charges following shooting

ROGERS -- An $800,000 bond has been recommended for a man in connection with a shooting in Rogers on Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers responded to a shooting call about a dispute at Casey's at 514 N. Second St. about 6:28 p.m.

Gas station employees provided police with video surveillance of the incident and told police they heard gunshots and saw two men running through the parking lot.

According to the statement, the video shows two men exit a Honda SUV and approach a BMW passenger car. One of the men, later identified as Cory Thompson, pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the BMW as it was being driven away by Shane Goff.

Goff told police that he purchased the BMW from Thompson for $1,200 on Dec. 24 and had the bill of sale and title for the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Thompson reported his car as stolen to the Rogers Police Department on Tuesday. He said the vehicle was taken while he was warming it up and that Goff forged the bill of sale.

Goff stated that he heard two gunshots while fleeing the parking lot. Police observed one bullet hole on the lower driver's side, according to the affidavit.

Later that evening, two detectives located Thompson walking near the intersection of East New Hope Road and South Main Street. The suspect fled on foot and ditched a tan handgun until being chased down by the detectives at gunpoint, according to the affidavit.

The gun was recovered by police and confirmed to be reported stolen less than a week ago. Two rounds were missing from the magazine. The remaining ammunition was stamped as "9mm Luger FC," which matched the two spent casings found in the Casey's parking lot, according to the statement.

While searching Thompson's backpack, authorities found packages containing credit cards and identification cards issued to the owner of the stolen firearm, according to the statement.

Thompson was arrested and is facing several felony charges including attempted capital murder and aggravated robbery.