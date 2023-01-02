Siloam Springs nurse gets national award for nursing excellence

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Rebecca Presley, a registered nurse at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital for nine years, has received a national 2022 Nursing Excellence Award.

Presley is 1 of 10 national winners selected across all hospitals affiliated with Community Health Systems, one of the leading operators of general acute-care hospitals and outpatient care centers in communities across the United States. The organization's affiliates include Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and 80 other hospitals in 16 states.

"Rebecca is considered a role model among her peers and known for her incredible acts of kindness and compassion to her patients," Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Maria Wleklinski said. "She focuses on how to do what's best and what's right for her patients by helping with all aspects of care including providing assistance with showering, washing feet, nourishment, clothing and giving compassionate care to homeless patients.

"She takes the time to get to know her patients to ensure they have the resources they need when they leave the hospital and is known to use her own money to purchase clothing for those in need while treating everyone with respect. She's also a caring colleague. During the covid surges, she braved the unknown and helped co-workers find resources to care for sick family members. Rebecca makes us better at SSRH, and we are delighted to see her recognized for all of her hard work."

"We're truly honored to celebrate Rebecca, and we know she's an excellent example of nursing excellence," Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Chief Administrative Officer Chris Blair said. "Her extensive nursing experience and her willingness to step into leadership roles when it's needed shows how she puts the team first. She provides support to our staff and shares her positive attitude with everyone no matter what situation she's in. We want to extend a heartfelt and well-deserved congratulations to Rebecca. Thank you for leading the way."

The Nursing Excellence Award was created to honor the critical role nurses have played in treating patients throughout the pandemic. The peer-nominated award program was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence. These characteristics include outstanding care, compassion, service and innovation, and reflect the efforts of someone who is a demonstrated team player and/or mentor to others, is a leader in times of crises, and who regularly promotes health in the community.

Presley joined Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in 2013 and in that time has served as the medical surgical unit and intensive care unit director; worked as a Registered Nurse at Northwest Health Emergency Department Fayetteville, a department of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital; and has volunteered her time to help the community.

In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Presley received a cash award and a copy of "Shining the Light on All the Right – Celebrating the Art of Nursing Around the World" by Mark and Bonnie Barnes, co-founders of The DAISY Foundation, an international movement created to recognize and express gratitude for extraordinary nursing.