Spa City, Garland County officials take oath of office

A city director's position on the Hot Springs Board of Directors gained its first new face in 24 years, and the Garland County Quorum Court gained possibly its youngest member ever Sunday morning during a swearing-in ceremony at the Garland County Court House.

Division 3 Circuit Court Judge Lynn Williams presided over Sunday's ceremony for city and county officials.

Newly elected officials included Phyllis Beard, who was elected to the city board to represent District 2, succeeding Elaine Jones, who held the position for 24 years and chose not to seek reelection this term. Beard was joined by her father, former city Alderman Elmer Beard, during the swearing-in ceremony.

"I'm gonna just familiarize myself with, you know, just day-to-day city government," Beard told The Sentinel-Record after the ceremony.

"And I also took notes while I was campaigning on what people wanted from the new incoming director. And so, because I was elected as the director for District 2, then I'm going to make sure that their needs are being met," she said.

Dudley Webb II joins Beard as a new face on the board of directors, representing District 4. Webb unseated the incumbent, Carroll Weatherford, in November's general election.

"I just again want to give thanks to the many who supported me on this successful campaign to be city director for District 4," Webb said after the ceremony.

Republican Dayton Myers, a real estate broker, unseated former Justice of the Peace John Paul Faulkner, a seven-term incumbent, in June's runoff for the May primary.

At 19 years old, Myers may be the youngest person elected to office in Garland County. The Garland County Historical Society researched the office at the newspaper's request and was unable to turn up any younger officeholders.

Myers told the newspaper that he had wanted to vote in the 2020 general election, but didn't turn 18 until the following March.

"I'm really honored and proud that the people of District 7 chose me to serve as their justice of the peace for the next two years," he said after Sunday's ceremony.

