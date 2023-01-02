Student at John Brown University in Siloam Springs receives energy society scholarship

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Anastasia Pace, a junior electrical engineering major at John Brown University, was recently recognized as a recipient of an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Power & Energy Society scholarship.

The society selected 75 students from the United States and Canada to be recognized as the most promising future engineers.

The IEEE PES Scholarship Plus Initiative provides scholarships and real-world experience to undergraduates interested in power and energy engineering careers.

The scholarship is given to high-achieving electrical engineering students with strong GPAs and distinctive extracurricular work and who are committed to exploring the power and energy field.

"I am incredibly honored to be recognized as an IEEE PES Scholar," Pace said. "I want to give special thanks to my amazing professors, family and friends who have encouraged me during my time as a JBU Engineering student. I would also like to thank Allgeier Martin for giving me the opportunity to explore a career in power engineering through a summer internship. Lord willing, I will use this recognition to further pursue a career in power and encourage young women to consider engineering as a career path."

Pace's extracurricular activities include serving as the Society of Women Engineers treasurer and running sprints and hurdles for the JBU track and field team.

Pace also worked as the marketing coordinator for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and plans to pursue a master of business administration degree in engineering management and work for a power engineering consulting firm after graduation.