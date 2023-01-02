Students learn art of rings at ASC

With three wraps, two wires and a pearl bead, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas jewelry instructor's nimble fingers made ring-making look easy.

It wasn't.

But the eight students in Mary Pat Tate's class managed to grasp the first ring technique fairly quickly.

The class was gathered around a large wooden table in a workroom in the back of the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St., recently for a Beginning Jewelry Making: Wire-Wrapped Rings class.

"I love it," said Lou Wright, who had traveled from Little Rock to attend the class.

Her first ring, a two-color bead combination, earned the praise of Tate and her fellow students.

The two-hour class started at 5:30 p.m. with Tate demonstrating the easier of two ring-making techniques first. After the successful completion of the wire-wrapped beaded ring, she taught a more difficult style called a wire-wrapped bezel ring.

Next to Wright, student Connie Carty worked on a green glass bead ring, wrapping it with copper wire. When finished, it looked great as it was, but Tate showed Carty how to pull two wires up over the bead to give it a more sophisticated look.

Carty smiled as Wright leaned over and said, "It's really special."

Wright's second piece, the bezel ring, looked like an antique piece one might find in grandmother's jewelry box or a resale shop. She was pleased with it and was surprised at her newfound talent.

NOT JUST ANOTHER EVENT

After a final nip or two with the wire cutters to smooth the cut wire's sharp edges, Carty said she had taken the class because she admired Tate's work.

So much so, she asked Tate to create a custom opal necklace and matching earrings for a granddaughter's gift.

Tate has about 20 years of experience in jewelry-making and sells under the name Designs by Mary Pat through Etsy online and her pieces can also be found at the Green Corner Store in Little Rock.

In her biography on ASC's website, Tate wrote, "I use repurposed and found objects in conjunction with precious metals to make one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces ... So no, I can't draw a dog that anyone would recognize, but guess what? I can make a ring out of just about anything."

Tate said working with opals is her favorite, but earrings fashioned from dollhouse-sized cups and saucers are her bestsellers.

While working on her second ring at the class, student Tabatha Reeves suggested that Tate offer a follow-up jewelry class, maybe on bracelets, with others nodding and agreeing.

MORE ADULT EDUCATION

All the available evening ring-making class slots were filled at ASC, as was the pottery class offered in October, said Kourthynn Pinkins, ASC assistant program coordinator.

Adult classes have long been popular at ASC and have included topics ranging from sketching to techniques for baking the perfect apple pie and wine pairing.

Pinkins took the pottery class and said she really enjoyed it.

She's also excited about ASC's upcoming class lineup that includes the Fundamentals of Stand-Up Comedy with Ben Jones from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, and Vision Board Party with Tolls Stricklen from 1:30-3 p.m. on Jan. 7.

Also, there will be wheel-throwing pottery classes from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays on Jan. 14, 21, 28 and Feb. 4.

There is a minimal cost associated with each class but there's a discount for ASC members. Whether an ASC member or not, Pinkins invites everyone to sign up.

For more information about the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas or their adult class offerings, call (870) 536-3375 or go to: https://www.asc701.org.

Jewelry instructor, Mary Pat Tate, made ring-making look easy at "Beginning Jewelry Making: Wire-Wrapped Rings" class at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The class was completely full. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

