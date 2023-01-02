Top transfer receiver expected to visit Hogs

Arkansas is expected to host one of the top transfer receivers in the transfer portal for an official visit this week.

Dont’e Thornton, 6-5 and 200 pounds of Oregon, announced plans in November to enter the portal. He has made official visits to Miami and Auburn, and is expected to visit the Razorbacks on Wednesday and Thursday.

Conversations with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Kenny Guiton made him feel like Arkansas could be a good place to continue his career.

“After I talked to Coach Kenny and Coach Kendal, I felt like I had a great opportunity to come in and be an impact player instantly and be the man in the room, so it’s a great opportunity,” Thornton said.

He was a consensus 4-star prospect in 2021 out of Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore and was rated as high as the No. 9 nationally at his position.

He chose Oregon over Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and others.

Thornton had 17 catches for 366 yards and 1 touchdown for the Ducks in 2022. He had 26 receptions for 542 yards and 3 touchdowns during his two-year career.

While looking for the best fit, he said being able to compete in the SEC West also makes the Razorbacks attractive.

“Basically I’m just trying to find the best fit for me, and then also knowing that Arkansas in the West of the SEC with all the big schools you’ll play against,” Thornton said. “So it’s great competition every game.”

He said the in-home about two weeks with head coach Sam Pittman and Guiton also played a role in his decision to visit Arkansas.

"Their personalities, they were just themselves,” said Thornton, who plans to enroll at his new school in January. “They were trying to be like super professional and all that stuff. They were just being comfortable and being themselves the whole time.”

Thornton has a good vibe with Guiton.

“I feel like I can just relate to him as a person outside of football,” Thornton said. “He’s a great dude and talking to him it didn’t feel like I was talking to a coach, it felt like I was talking to someone I knew.”

He plans to visit Tennessee after Arkansas and make a decision shortly afterward. He reportedly has two years of eligibility remaining.