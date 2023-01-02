Useful needling

Years ago, during our first Christmas as a married, adult-like couple in our early 20s, we argued over whether the tree would suffer under strands of boring, white, non-blinking lights or if it'd twinkle with colorful lights that add warmth and joy to the room.

My then-new wife won and we had the boring lights. "It's classy," she had said. "Unlike the carnival ride you'd like to make our house into."

After that simple, before-the-passel-of-kids Christmas had come and gone, we then argued over how long the tree should stay up.

"The holidays end on Jan. 2," I had said. "We celebrate New Year's Eve, watch football on New Year's Day and eat a big dinner that night. So all decorations stay until then," I announced, feeling confident.

"The tree smells bad, half the ornaments are on the floor, and pine needles are everywhere. It needs to go down ASAP." She held a foot aloft for effect. A dozen brownish needles clung to her sock.

I thought about arguing, but looking into her soft blue eyes that smile even when she's being mean, I knew I'd lose. I tried another tack.

"That's fine, but it comes down today, the day after Christmas. I'm putting everything away right now."

"Seems excessive," she said nonchalantly, "but knock yourself out."

I packed up Christmas and hauled that dying tree out the morning of Dec. 26. But, I purposefully left an ornament on a shelf, one that wasn't immediately noticeable but that she'd find, hopefully after Jan. 2. The wishful poet inside me, the one who wants to see meaning in everything but doesn't have the depth to make it much more than sappy, left it there.

I've done it every year since.

Last week, I packed the tree before the rest of the family awakened, leaving the usual ornament out. It sat there like a confused, late-arrival Elf on a Shelf to be found later on.

That wishful sappiness within me rises to the surface on these occasions and makes me think that small traditions can be applied to larger circumstances, like this beautiful Southern city in which we live.

Sure, there are things to cast to the curb in Little Rock, the most important being malaise. The inertia caused by history can be an anchor keeping us from finding the good new days ahead.

The answer to our city's problems lie not with those on the outside, but those of us who live in and love Little Rock.

We often act like the path forward will come through decrees issued by government when we know the reality of progress will always be found within the twinkle of entrepreneurship, the hard work of neighbors, and the understanding that problems are not solved in one fell swoop but by daily steps forward.

Putting the old away, even some of the once-beautiful, nostalgic old, makes sense. Hold on to the things that count, and make room for the new.

We can be historic and forward-looking at once.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.