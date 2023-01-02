VIDEO: Musselman previews top 20 matchup against Mizzou

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said his team got a sense of how competitive SEC play can be during Wednesday’s loss to LSU. “I think everybody is going to understand how hard this league is and how many games come down to the last minute and a half,” Musselman said. “We’ve got two guys that have SEC experience, so there’s going to be a lot of learning lessons for this team early on for sure.” (AP/Matthew Hinton)





