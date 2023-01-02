Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Dec. 19

La Huerta

1860 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One container of sanitizing solution for wiping cloths is stored on the floor below the oven. Three dry food storage shelves are lined with corrugated fiberboard.

Southern Snow & Donuts

14945 Fisher Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli

2690 E. Citizen Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in warewashing area has several items stored in the basin.

Noncritical violations: First compartment drain of the three-compartment sink is dripping onto the floor and upright steam cabinet condensate dripping is pooling on the floor area behind the equipment.

Dec. 20

Greenland Mini-Mart

25 N. Main St., Greenland

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head.

Las Fajitas Mexican Grill

5266 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Employee/consumer beverage in a salted rimmed margarita glass left on fountain soda station. Employee did not wash hands between bussing a table and serving food. No hand towels available at server handwashing sink. Large cans of tomatoes being stored in handwashing sink in back food preparation area, and blender and cut fruit in handwashing sink in bar area. No signage designating handwashing sinks throughout facility. Chlorine sanitizer measuring at 10 to 20 mg/L in mechanical dish machine. Fajita chicken being held at 84 degrees, fajita beef being held at 86 degrees, pork being held at 87 degrees in hot-holding table near grill. Ground beef being held at 121 degrees in steam table. Salsa and beef being held at 46 degrees, and pork being held at 47 degrees in walk-in cooler. Shredded cheese being held at 48 degrees and guacamole being held at 51 degrees in left prep table. Salsa in right prep table being held at 45 degrees. Salsa in server refrigerator being held at 52 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Several containers of food in walk-in and prep tables not covered with lids or wrapping. Wiping cloths being kept in server handwashing sink. Ice scoop kept in ice bin with handle touching ice. Single-service plastic condiment container being used as a salsa scoop in server refrigerator. No test strips available at time of inspection.

Sugar Shack Cafe

99 N. Centennial Ave., West Fork

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wrist watch.

Dec. 21

Girls Gone BBQ

2630 E. Citizens Drive, Suite 20, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A container of cooked-on-site potato soup stored in the walk-in refrigerator is date marked 12/06/22.

Noncritical violations: None

Powerhouse Seafood And Grill

112 N. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks certified food manager certification. Facility is vacuum sealing raw filet mignon. No HACCP plan available. Two insect control devices located over food prep areas.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 19 -- Hot And Fast BBQ, 2120 Fawn Drive, Springdale; Springdale Cinema Grill, 2940 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; The Altr Social Club, 812 N. Thompson St., Suite 11, Springdale; Walmart Neighborhood Market - Store, 2690 E. Citizen Drive, Fayetteville

Dec. 20 -- Early Bird Catering, 77 W. Colt Square Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville; Rockin' Baker, 3761 N. Mall Ave., Suite 4, Fayetteville; Roller City, 1007 Century St., Springdale; Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, 3959 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 152, Fayetteville; Venesian Inn, 582 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Dec. 21 -- Bud Walton Arena, 1270 W. Leroy Pond Drive, Fayetteville; Richard's Country Meat Market, 3042 Market Ave., Fayetteville; Rivercrest Orchard, 2929 S. Dead Horse Mountain Road, Fayetteville; Staybridge Inn And Suites, 1577 W. 15th St., Fayetteville