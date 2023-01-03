A bad combination

Aging infrastructure isn't limited to rickety bridges and crumbling buildings. As last week's weather reminded the nation.

Down below, pipes ferry water and waste hither and yon to where they need to go. Man's ability to get good water where he wanted it, and wastewater someplace else entirely, is the main reason we have what we call "cities" these days.

But that December freeze has revealed the frailty plaguing much of the nation's infrastructure. Over in Jackson, residents are being told to boil water once again because the Mississippi capital city's already taxed water system has sprung more leaks, this time caused by freezing temperatures.

As your parents probably told you when you got your first place, when water freezes, it expands. And water systems that aren't prepared are vulnerable to rupture. ("Run your faucet tonight, honey!") On a large scale, proper maintenance for a whole water system is expensive and cumbersome and much easier said than done for municipalities scrounging out a symbolic living off overburdened taxpayers doing the same thing.

Across the South, last week's deep freeze ruptured water systems in Jackson, Shreveport, Memphis (just as Hog fans rolled in for the Liberty Bowl), metro Atlanta and Selma, Ala. And in South Carolina, freezing temps didn't play favorites with burst pipes upstate in Greenville and down in the lowcountry at Charleston.

The cold hasn't singled out water lines, either. The AP reports that natural gas wells and pipes have frozen as well (!) limiting supply from Texas to New York. The day after Christmas, commodity analyst BloombergNEF estimated national production at 10 percent below normal because of the freeze--a fraction of the shortages facing Ukraine and other European nations being victimized by Putin's War, yet grabbing nonetheless.

We take so much for granted. Books, television and movies have imagined a world without electricity. But imagine instead the dystopia of a society without modern water and wastewater systems. Without the ability to turn a faucet or spigot and get clean, safe water. Without the ability to flush our waste goodbye. That's when things would get nasty. Literally.

Back home, Little Rock has its fair share of problems, and drivers can usually expect to see city workers conducting line maintenance at the most inopportune times and in the most inopportune places. But such inconvenience sure beats the alternative.

And to all those men and women working in the freezing cold to make sure Arkansas cities and towns don't go down the same path as Jackson or Shreveport, we raise our glasses. Glasses filled with good, clean, drinkable tap water.

We'll drink it in, but won't take it for granted.