Australian helicopters crash in air

At least four people were killed after two helicopters collided midair near the Sea World theme park on Australia's Gold Coast on Monday, Queensland Police said. Eight others were injured.

The collision occurred as one helicopter was landing and another was taking off, police said. The crash took place around 2 p.m. opposite Seaworld Drive, the main access point to the Sea World resort, in Main Beach, the police said, citing preliminary information.

One of the helicopters crashed and four passengers on board were declared dead at the scene, while three others were critically injured and were transported to a hospital, police said.

The other helicopter, which was carrying six passengers, landed on a sandbank, according to police. Five of the passengers were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and one person was not physically injured, they said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said eight people were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital and one person was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital. Police told journalists at the site that it was initially difficult for emergency services to access the sandbank and reach those injured or killed in the crash.

Authorities did not reveal the names or ages of the victims.





The Australian Broadcasting Corporation cited an unnamed spokesperson for Sea World Helicopters as confirming that it owned both helicopters involved in the crash.

"We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased," the spokesperson said, adding that Sea World Helicopters is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. The company did not respond to a Monday night request for comment from The Washington Post.

Village Roadshow Theme Parks, which operates Sea World, said that Sea World Helicopters is an independent operator but that it is working with authorities and supporting "team members who have been emotionally affected by the tragedy."