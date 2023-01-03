Bentonville’s history comes to front with new museum

BENTONVILLE -- A museum detailing Bentonville's history will open this month on the cusp of the city's sesquicentennial.

Opening day is Jan. 23 and a grand opening celebration will be from 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21, said Rebekah Lopez-Farrer, the museum's first executive director.

The Bentonville History Museum is in the 2,026-square-foot historic train depot at 416 S. Main St. across from the public library. The museum leases the space from the city for $100 a year, an action approved by the City Council in 2021. Admission is free. The museum is privately funded.

The city's history is long and rich, including early Native American settlements, a successful agriculture industry and the growth of Walmart. The museum aims to preserve the past for the future through collection, display and education for residents and visitors, according to its website.

"I am so excited to finally get the community in the doors," Lopez-Farrer said. "I have had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people that are so excited for our opening and have offered endless support."

The museum is a nonprofit organization governed by a 13-member board of directors and a five-member advisory board. The board has worked on the museum project for six years. Many groups over the past 50 years have wanted a history museum, said Leah Whitehead, former museum board president.

Bentonville was incorporated April 3, 1873. The city plans to celebrate its 150th birthday throughout the year.

Library Director Hadi Dudley said she looks forward to seeing how the community will embrace the new museum, adding that its opening is "perfectly timed" with the sesquicentennial celebration.

Don Barnett, the board's new president, is anxious for the museum to open.

"It's long overdue," he said. "We now have something in front of us that makes it a reality. We are excited for the times ahead."

Museum exhibitions will set a chronological stage of Bentonville from the beginning to the present, Lopez-Farrer said.

"From geological history to agriculture, native land to pioneers, Civil War history and the move into the civil rights era. Then you will be guided through sports, education, entrepreneurs and so much more," she said.

Several cites surrounding Bentonville -- including Bella Vista, Gravette, Siloam Springs and Rogers -- have historical museums. Springdale has the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Most museums in the United States are considered small and include historic house museums, history museums, art museums, historic sites, general museums and much more, according to the American Association for State and Local History based in Tennessee.

Angie Albright, director of the Shiloh Museum, said the importance of local and small museums cannot be underestimated.

"These organizations and historical societies preserve the stories and culture of our communities, and they're the caretakers of local history," she said. "Even though we serve six counties, including Benton County, we cannot be comprehensive enough to store and record the rich history and culture in Bentonville. We are excited to have a new partner in telling the story of our region and our communities."

Rachel Smith, assistant director/curator of collections at the Rogers Historical Museum, said museums play a part in preserving and celebrating local history, from caring for artifacts to presenting exhibits, programs and special events. Museums also serve the community by acting as a local resource, offering field trips or classroom programs, assisting researchers and serving as gathering places, she said.

With the rapid growth of Northwest Arkansas, it is important for cities and towns to preserve their history for future generations, she said.

"What was life like 50 or 100 years ago? What has changed and what has stayed the same?" she said. "Preserving our history and caring for historic buildings and structures in Northwest Arkansas gives our region a strong sense of place. When citizens have an opportunity to learn their local history, they feel more connected to their community."

A replica of a depot caboose is shown, Thursday, September 22, 2022 during a soft opening at the Bentonville History Museum in Bentonville. Visit nwaonline.com/220923Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



Web watch

Visit www.bentonvillehistorymuseum.org for more information on the Bentonville History Museum.



