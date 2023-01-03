Brazile rehabbing, Smith still out

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile has started the rehabilitation process, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Monday, after undergoing surgery on his right knee to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Brazile had surgery last Thursday, according to a post on his Twitter account.

"TB had a good surgery," Musselman said. "One of the coolest things ever, he lifted weights [Sunday] night.

"I don't know if I've ever had a player still on crutches right after surgery be a couple days [later] in the weight room. That was really cool to talk with TB and find out he was already back in the weight room."

Brazile, a 6-10 transfer from Missouri, suffered a season-ending knee injury against North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6. Playing the sixth-man role for the Razorbacks, he averaged 11.8 points and 6.0 rebounds in nine games.

"He's with us every day," Musselman said. "He was in yesterday getting rehab with [trainer] Matt [Townsend]. He was in already this morning getting rehab.

"I know my wife [Danyelle] saw him in the office one day before I was in here, and he was in getting rehab. He's doing a great job and diving into the rehab process."

The No. 13 Razorbacks face Brazile's former team when they play No. 20 Missouri on Wednesday night in Walton Arena.

Musselman said there is no update on Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith, who remains out indefinitely with what the UA is referring to as management for his right knee. Smith has missed eight games overall, including the last two.

-- Bob Holt