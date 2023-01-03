Bruins down Penguins in Winter Classic

BOSTON -- Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park.

Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway.

"It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards," Ullmark said. "It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, since I saw the first one at home in Sweden. I always dreamt about it. I was always very jealous of the people that have played before me and had the opportunity."

Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston, which is 8-0-3 in its last 11 games. As the "home" team, the Bruins improved their home record to 19-0-3 this season.

Kasperi Kapanen scored for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith made 19 saves in relief of Tristan Jarry, who left with an injury late in the first period.

"It's tough to lose a guy that early in the game," said Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan, who didn't have an update but said the goalie was being evaluated for a lower-body injury.

"It was obviously a real competitive game, it was a pretty even game, there was a fine line between winning and losing and we ended up on the wrong side of it tonight," Sullivan said.

Playing on an unseasonably warm day with temperatures in the upper 40s early in the game, the Bruins won for the fourth time in the NHL's 14th annual showcase event that was held at the home of the MLB's Boston Red Sox in front of a sellout crowd 39,243.

Playing with the stadium lights illuminating the ice, DeBrusk swooped in and banged home the rebound of Taylor Hall's backhand shot with 2:24 left.

"This is Fenway Park, Winter Classic, and something you dream of doing," DeBrusk said. "You dream of scoring in the Winter Classic."

DeBrusk collected a pass from Brad Marchand at the side of the net seconds after a power play expired, spun in front and slipped it behind DeSmith to tie it at the 7:46 mark of the period.

"The last thing I left them with is: 'You guys have been the best team in the league and the best third-period team and our first 40 minutes have not been what we've wanted. Let's go turn it around,"' Bruins first-year Coach Jim Montgomery told his team before the final period.

Kapanen collected a pass in front from Danton Heinen and shoveled it past Ullmark's glove as he was falling to his knees 8:40 into the second period for the Penguins' early lead.

In an interesting twist, the Penguins are owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns the Red Sox. They were sold to the group that's headed by principle owner John Henry in December of 2021.

Led by Bruins' home anthem singer Todd Angilly, the crowd sang "Take me out to the Hockey Game" midway into the third period.

During the second-period intermission, there were performers taking trick shots off Fenway's fabled 37-foot Green Monster, which was adorned with the logos of the Bruins, Penguins and Winter Classic.

There was a souvenir foul puck in the second when Ullmark made a save and the puck popped into the air, sailing into the first row of seats behind the Penguins' dugout.

It was the second Classic in Fenway; Boston beat Philadelphia 2-1 in overtime in 2010.

The Pittsburgh Penguins play against the Boston Bruins during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Fenway Park, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



A flag is dropped over the side of the "Green Monster" left field wall during the national anthem prior to the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Fenway Park, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



The Pittsburgh Penguins play against the Boston Bruins during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Fenway Park, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen, second from right, celebrates after his goal with teammates Jeff Carter, second from left, and Danton Heinen (43) behind Boston Bruins' Connor Clifton (75) during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at Fenway Park in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) flips the puck back after winning the opening face off against Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Fenway Park, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Fans watch as the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Boston Bruins during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Fenway Park, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)



Hall of Fame hockey legend Bobby Orr raises his stick while introduced prior to the NHL Winter Classic hockey game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins at Fenway Park, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

