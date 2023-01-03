Gamecocks put clamps on Sugar Bears

The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team fell to Jacksonville State on Monday night at the Farris Center in Conway as the visitors went on scoring runs to open and close the first half in a 65-45 win.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 1-0 ASUN) jumped out to a 10-2 lead thanks to two three-pointers by Imari Martin. UCA (5-7, 0-1) battled back to make it 19-13 as Gloria Fornah made back-to-back layups to end the first quarter.

Kinley Fisher hit a three-pointer on the first shot of the second quarter to make it 19-16, but Jacksonville State went on its next run to extend its lead to 31-18.

The Gamecocks entered halftime up 40-22, shooting 47% from the field.

Jacksonville State entered the contest with the No. 17 scoring defense in NCAA Division I, holding opponents to 53.8 points per game.

That level of defense was needed to hold the Sugar Bears, who entered No. 333 of 350 Division teams in scoring offense (52.5), below their season average. The Sugar Bears never held a lead after falling behind 2-0 22 seconds in.

UCA shot 33.9% from the field, 16.7% from behind the arc and 54.5% from the free-throw line. Those first two numbers are nothing new for the Sugar Bears, but the struggles from the free-throw line were something that had Coach Sandra Rushing especially concerned.

Freshman Parris Atkins, UCA's leading scorer, was a bright spot on offense. She hit double figures for the fifth-consecutive game with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting in her first start since Jan. 11.

As UCA was searching for answers on offense, its defense was doing the same against Jacksonville State.

The Gamecocks shot 44.8% from the field despite going 4 for 18 from deep. Rushing said what hurt her team on defense was the same thing that has been ailing it all season.

"The thing again was missed assignments," Rushing said. "When somebody's quicker than you, I'm smart enough to know I gotta give them a step. ... Nothing that they threw at us [was a surprise]. They were more athletic, they were more physical and they knocked down shots.

Led by guard Shawnta Shaw, Jacksonville State pushed the pace against a reeling UCA defense, and that resulted in 17 fast-break points.

Shaw's 12 points made her one of three Gamecocks in double figures. Forward Kennedy Gavin led her team with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Martin finished with 15 points, 9 of which came on 3 three-pointers.

Part of UCA's issues came without the on-court leadership of senior guard Kayla Mitchell who was limited to eight minutes with an illness.

"We panicked," Rushing said. "I realize that's growing pains, but it's time to mature. It is time to mature as a team."

SWAC WOMEN

ALABAMA A&M 67, UAPB 58

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A dismal second quarter by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff allowed Alabama A&M to pull away and pick up its first Southwestern Athletic Conference victory of the year.

Taylor Smith scored 22 points and Toni Grace added 16 as Alabama A&M (3-8, 1-0 SWAC) scored 15 of the final 21 points of the second quarter to open a 36-27 lead at halftime after trailing 16-14 after the first 10 minutes of play. The Bulldogs also took advantage of 4-of-16 (25%) shooting by UAPB (2-9, 0-1) in the quarter, enabling them to break free after the teams with tied 21-21 with less than five minute to go before the half.

Maori Davenport finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Coriah Beck had 13 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals for the Golden Lions, who finished 23 or 73 (31.5%) from the field compared to 20 of 42 (47.6%) for the Bulldogs.

Maya Peat had 10 points and six rebounds for UAPB, which scored 22 points off 22 turnovers but was also outscored 23-10 from the free-throw line.