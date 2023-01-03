High school basketball scores

Monday's scores

Boys

Bergman 56, Clinton 54

Ozark Mountain 54 Lead Hill 26

Paragould 82, Gosnell 71

Girls

Lead Hill 44, Ozark Mountain 31

Norfork 55, Valley Springs 30

Ozark Catholic 37, Waldron 34

Piggott 44, Harrisburg 21

Rivercrest 61, Gosnell 25

Today's games

Subject to change

6A-CENTRAL

Jonesboro at Cabot

Little Rock Southwest at Conway

North Little Rock

at Little Rock Central

6A-WEST

Springdale Har-Ber

at Fort Smith Northside

Fayetteville at Rogers

Fort Smith Southside at Springdale

5A-CENTRAL

Beebe at Little Rock Christian#

eStem at Maumelle

Mount St. Mary/Little Rock Catholic

at Vilonia

Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville

5A-SOUTH

Benton at White Hall

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs

Pine Bluff at Hot Springs Lakeside

Texarkana at El Dorado

4A-1

Farmington at Prairie Grove

Gentry at Gravette

Huntsville at Berryville

Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge

4A-3

Blytheville at Pocahontas#

Brookland at Highland#

Forrest City at Southside Batesville#

Wynne at Trumann#

4A-4

Morrilton at Clarksville

4A-5

Bauxite at Little Rock Christian*

LISA Academy West at Clinton*

Lonoke at Joe T. Robinson

Pulaski Academy at Little Rock Hall

4A-7

Ashdown at Hope

Camden Fairview at Nashville

De Queen at Malvern

Magnolia at Arkadelphia

4A-8

Hamburg at Crossett

Mills at Watson Chapel

Stuttgart at Star City

Warren at Monticello

3A-1

Bergman at Green Forest

Elkins at Flippin

Lincoln at West Fork

3A-2

Hoxie at Mountain View

Melbourne at Cave City

Newport at Salem

Walnut Ridge at Tuckerman

3A-3

Corning at Osceola

3A-4

Cossatot River at Charleston

3A-6

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Helena-West Helena

at Episcopal Collegiate

Riverview at Pangburn

Rose Bud at LISA Academy North*

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Fouke

Genoa Central at Bismarck

Glen Rose at Centerpoint

Jessieville at Prescott

3A-8

DeWitt at McGehee

Dollarway at Drew Central

Dumas at Smackover

Lake Village at Camden Harmony Grove

2A-3

Bay at Marmaduke

2A-4

Future School at Mountainburg*

Hector at Magazine

Lavaca at Johnson Co. Westside

2A-5

Magnet Cove at Jacksonville Lighthouse

Poyen at Cutter-Morning Star

2A-7

Dierks at Murfreesboro

1A-1W

St. Paul at Mulberry

1A-1E

Alpena at Oark

Jasper at Kingston

Mount Judea at Lead Hill

Omaha at Deer

1A-3

Marked Tree at Hillcrest

Maynard at Armorel

1A-5

Augusta at Midland

Clarendon at Scott Charter

Marvell-Elaine at Bradford

1A-7

Lafayette County at Bradley

Mineral Springs at Blevins

Taylor at Kirby

1A-8

Emerson at Hampton

Nonconference

Calico Rock at Yellville-Summit

Carlisle at England

Crowley's Ridge at Manila*

Earle at Brinkley*

Eureka Springs at Union Christian

Greenbrier at Batesville

Haas Hall Bentonville at The New School*

Holcomb, Mo. at Piggott#

Lamar at Wonderview

Mammoth Spring at Cotter*

Maumelle Charter

at Conway St. Joseph

Mayflower at Valley Springs

Ozark Mountain at Timbo

Ridgefield Christian at Rector*

Rural Special at Heber Springs

Southland, Mo. at Gosnell#

Valley View at Harrisburg*

West Side Greers Ferry at Sacred Heart

*Boys only

#Girls only