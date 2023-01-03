High school basketball scores

Monday's scores
Boys
Bergman 56, Clinton 54
Ozark Mountain 54 Lead Hill 26
Paragould 82, Gosnell 71
Girls
Lead Hill 44, Ozark Mountain 31
Norfork 55, Valley Springs 30
Ozark Catholic 37, Waldron 34
Piggott 44, Harrisburg 21
Rivercrest 61, Gosnell 25
Today's games
Subject to change
6A-CENTRAL
Jonesboro at Cabot
Little Rock Southwest at Conway
North Little Rock
at Little Rock Central
6A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber
at Fort Smith Northside
Fayetteville at Rogers
Fort Smith Southside at Springdale
5A-CENTRAL
Beebe at Little Rock Christian#
eStem at Maumelle
Mount St. Mary/Little Rock Catholic
at Vilonia
Sylvan Hills at Jacksonville
5A-SOUTH
Benton at White Hall
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs
Pine Bluff at Hot Springs Lakeside
Texarkana at El Dorado
4A-1
Farmington at Prairie Grove
Gentry at Gravette
Huntsville at Berryville
Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge
4A-3
Blytheville at Pocahontas#
Brookland at Highland#
Forrest City at Southside Batesville#
Wynne at Trumann#
4A-4
Morrilton at Clarksville
4A-5
Bauxite at Little Rock Christian*
LISA Academy West at Clinton*
Lonoke at Joe T. Robinson
Pulaski Academy at Little Rock Hall
4A-7
Ashdown at Hope
Camden Fairview at Nashville
De Queen at Malvern
Magnolia at Arkadelphia
4A-8
Hamburg at Crossett
Mills at Watson Chapel
Stuttgart at Star City
Warren at Monticello
3A-1
Bergman at Green Forest
Elkins at Flippin
Lincoln at West Fork
3A-2
Hoxie at Mountain View
Melbourne at Cave City
Newport at Salem
Walnut Ridge at Tuckerman
3A-3
Corning at Osceola
3A-4
Cossatot River at Charleston
3A-6
Bald Knob at Harding Academy
Helena-West Helena
at Episcopal Collegiate
Riverview at Pangburn
Rose Bud at LISA Academy North*
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove at Fouke
Genoa Central at Bismarck
Glen Rose at Centerpoint
Jessieville at Prescott
3A-8
DeWitt at McGehee
Dollarway at Drew Central
Dumas at Smackover
Lake Village at Camden Harmony Grove
2A-3
Bay at Marmaduke
2A-4
Future School at Mountainburg*
Hector at Magazine
Lavaca at Johnson Co. Westside
2A-5
Magnet Cove at Jacksonville Lighthouse
Poyen at Cutter-Morning Star
2A-7
Dierks at Murfreesboro
1A-1W
St. Paul at Mulberry
1A-1E
Alpena at Oark
Jasper at Kingston
Mount Judea at Lead Hill
Omaha at Deer
1A-3
Marked Tree at Hillcrest
Maynard at Armorel
1A-5
Augusta at Midland
Clarendon at Scott Charter
Marvell-Elaine at Bradford
1A-7
Lafayette County at Bradley
Mineral Springs at Blevins
Taylor at Kirby
1A-8
Emerson at Hampton
Nonconference
Calico Rock at Yellville-Summit
Carlisle at England
Crowley's Ridge at Manila*
Earle at Brinkley*
Eureka Springs at Union Christian
Greenbrier at Batesville
Haas Hall Bentonville at The New School*
Holcomb, Mo. at Piggott#
Lamar at Wonderview
Mammoth Spring at Cotter*
Maumelle Charter
at Conway St. Joseph
Mayflower at Valley Springs
Ozark Mountain at Timbo
Ridgefield Christian at Rector*
Rural Special at Heber Springs
Southland, Mo. at Gosnell#
Valley View at Harrisburg*
West Side Greers Ferry at Sacred Heart
*Boys only
#Girls only
[]